15 Store-Bought White Chocolate Brands, Ranked

Rare is the person who would claim white chocolate as their favorite kind of treat. Some people will even tell you it doesn't really "count" as chocolate because it's made only from cocoa butter and not cocoa solids. Indeed, at one point, the Food and Drug Administration ruled out white chocolate as real chocolate. However, while store-bought white chocolate is admittedly not my favorite kind — I'm a dark girl all the way — I'll be the first to defend it as a delicious candy that absolutely deserves its place in the world of confectionary. While most people in my family would rush to tell you they never seek it out, almost as a point of pride, I proudly do.

Plus, I admire a good chocolate bar. I took some chocolate-making classes when I was younger and, let me tell you, it is not easy, a truth I've found holds with any kind of candy. So, if I can find a good store-bought white chocolate for putting in a salted caramel cookie or otherwise baking with chocolate, I will.

With that in mind, I took it upon myself to taste test more than a dozen kinds of white chocolate to rank the contenders based on flavor and textural considerations, such as creaminess and meltiness. I also cajoled my less-than-enthusiastic family members to do it with me. And guess what? They found they enjoyed quite a few of these more than they originally thought. Without further ado, let's take a look at the final ranking for 15 of the most common white chocolate brands on the market.