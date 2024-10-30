How To Make Vegan Chocolate Pudding With Just 2 Ingredients
Craving a quick and easy sweet treat that requires minimal effort, and easy ingredients, but delivers an indulgent result? All you need are two simple staples to whip up a thick, luxurious chocolate pudding that happens to be vegan. Proving that vegan desserts surpass a bowl of fruit, all you need is your favorite bar of chocolate, and the unsuspecting hero, silken tofu. Silken tofu is a plant-based powerhouse, not only packed with protein but also a versatile ingredient in both sweet and savory preparations. In this chocolate pudding recipe, you won't miss the dairy-based cream or eggs as the neutral flavor and velvety texture of silken tofu makes it the perfect canvas for any rich, creamy dessert.
Given the abundance of dairy-free chocolate chips and allergy-friendly chocolate bars on Amazon, this recipe is perfect for plant-based eaters and those with sensitivities to animal-derived ingredients like dairy and eggs. It's as simple as blending two parts silken tofu with one part melted chocolate to achieve the desired, silky-smooth consistency — the hallmark of the perfect pudding that rivals any dairy-based version.
Customize your pudding with flavors and fixings
This fundamental formula is ideal for custom creations. From adjusting the sweetness to your taste to blending in flavors of your choice, this is a fun and delicious way to pamper up your pudding. A spoonful of peanut butter transforms it into a chocolate-peanut butter indulgence, a shot of espresso for some mocha magic, Biscoff spread introduces a spiced cookie note, and dairy-free chocolate hazelnut spreads like Nocciolata could recreate a Ferrero Rocher in pudding form. For the adventurous, black sesame paste or pistachio butter can create unique flavor combinations that elevate this simple dessert to one of gourmet status.
If chocolate is not your preferred flavor, consider using silken tofu in other pudding recipes like a scrumptious almond chai chia pudding. Zhuzh up your pudding with innovative toppings, a light dusting of cocoa powder, toasted nuts, peppermint crumbles, a dollop of coconut cream, and more. All that's left is to indulge in a perfectly satisfying, decadent dessert that is bound to impress vegans and non-vegans alike!