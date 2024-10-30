How To Make Vegan Chocolate Pudding With Just 2 Ingredients

Craving a quick and easy sweet treat that requires minimal effort, and easy ingredients, but delivers an indulgent result? All you need are two simple staples to whip up a thick, luxurious chocolate pudding that happens to be vegan. Proving that vegan desserts surpass a bowl of fruit, all you need is your favorite bar of chocolate, and the unsuspecting hero, silken tofu. Silken tofu is a plant-based powerhouse, not only packed with protein but also a versatile ingredient in both sweet and savory preparations. In this chocolate pudding recipe, you won't miss the dairy-based cream or eggs as the neutral flavor and velvety texture of silken tofu makes it the perfect canvas for any rich, creamy dessert.

Given the abundance of dairy-free chocolate chips and allergy-friendly chocolate bars on Amazon, this recipe is perfect for plant-based eaters and those with sensitivities to animal-derived ingredients like dairy and eggs. It's as simple as blending two parts silken tofu with one part melted chocolate to achieve the desired, silky-smooth consistency — the hallmark of the perfect pudding that rivals any dairy-based version.