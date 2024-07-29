How Long Cream Cheese Stays Fresh After Opening
Cream cheese is one of the most versatile ingredients — it adds texture to baked goods, it's the perfect base for a good dip recipe, and it makes macaroni and cheese next-level creamy. It's always great to have a block of cream cheese on hand the same way you have butter; you never know when you'll need it. But if that cream cheese has already been opened, you don't have forever to use it. And if you forget how long it's been in the back of the refrigerator, then how can you tell when it's gone bad?
Like any dairy product, cream cheese is perishable and must always be stored in the refrigerator. It's high in fat, so it lasts longer than milk but won't survive the way butter can. There are certain storage tips to keep it fresh for the longest time possible — but even if you follow all of the rules, you won't get more than about two weeks from this ingredient once it's opened, according to the USDA.
How to properly store cream cheese
An unopened container of cream cheese will remain good to use until its sell-by date as long as it's been consistently stored in the fridge. (According to the USDA, any perishable food that has been at room temperature for more than two hours should be discarded.) But once you unseal that package, the two-week countdown begins. And if you plan to soften the cream cheese at room temperature, keep that two-hour window in mind.
To properly store cream cheese, make sure you completely seal it before putting it in the fridge. Contact with air will cause it to stiffen up, damaging its quality sooner. Since most cream cheese comes in foil, you can keep it this way, but put it in a sealable plastic bag — or even some plastic wrap — for an added layer of protection from the air. From there, store it toward the back of the refrigerator, where it will stay the coldest, as opposed to the door. If your cream cheese comes in a re-sealable plastic tub, then there's no need to add additional protection as long as the tub's lid is on correctly.
How to tell if cream cheese has gone bad
If you have an opened container of cream cheese but can't remember how long it's been in the refrigerator, then there are a few ways to tell if it's still safe to use. As a general rule of thumb, most dairy products show signs of spoilage through discoloration, an off scent, or any mold. Mold might seem obvious, but if the cream cheese loses its white hue and turns yellowish, that's also a sign it's too old. Cream cheese should be fairly odorless; if it has a strong sour smell, it's past its prime. When in doubt, throw it out to avoid potentially ingesting any harmful bacteria.
If you don't use cream cheese within that two-week window, don't try to freeze it. Not all dairy products freeze well, and cream cheese falls into that category. To avoid wasting it, try finding simple, creative ways to use cream cheese up — add it to a cheesy pasta sauce, spread it on toast with a little cinnamon sugar, or even mix a little into scrambled eggs for the ultimate smooth texture.