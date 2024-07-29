How Long Cream Cheese Stays Fresh After Opening

Cream cheese is one of the most versatile ingredients — it adds texture to baked goods, it's the perfect base for a good dip recipe, and it makes macaroni and cheese next-level creamy. It's always great to have a block of cream cheese on hand the same way you have butter; you never know when you'll need it. But if that cream cheese has already been opened, you don't have forever to use it. And if you forget how long it's been in the back of the refrigerator, then how can you tell when it's gone bad?

Like any dairy product, cream cheese is perishable and must always be stored in the refrigerator. It's high in fat, so it lasts longer than milk but won't survive the way butter can. There are certain storage tips to keep it fresh for the longest time possible — but even if you follow all of the rules, you won't get more than about two weeks from this ingredient once it's opened, according to the USDA.