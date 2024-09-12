17 Edible Flowers You Absolutely Must Know About

The savvy home chef knows that, as Giada de Laurentiis likes to say, we eat with our eyes first. While garnishing might seem frivolous, to anyone who wants to make and present beautiful food, it's an essential skill. If you want to make your food a little more demure, as the current trend has it, pretty garnishes are the way to go.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, while edible flowers can make your meals a little more mindful and demure, they are often overlooked by home chefs. This is a shame since so many of them are easy to grow in the yard or in pots, and many can be found at the grocery store or farmers market. The good news is that it's easy to mix some floral flair into your cooking, as long as you know where to look.

Indeed, there are so many edible flowers that it's impossible to cover them in a single post. If you're a diehard fan of the edible bloom, you might also want to check out sunflowers, zinnias, dianthus ... and so many more. For now, though, here's a handy guide on some flowers to use, how to get your grabby hands on them, and the best ways to put them to work in your kitchen.

Advertisement