The High Quality Cocoa Powder Ina Garten Always Recommends

American cook and author Ina Garten is one of the most successful television chefs of all time. She is the host of Food Network's "Barefoot Contessa" (which was also the name of the grocery store that began her career in food), ran her own specialty food store, and has released dozens of cookbooks. If there's anyone whose opinion on which cocoa powder you should use in your next dessert, it's Ina Garten!

Garten's cocoa powder of choice is Pernigotti Cocoa, but a huge issue is that the only seller in the United States, Williams Sonoma, does not sell Pernigotti Cocoa anymore. The great news, however, is that ChefShop, a gourmet grocery store, sells it under a private label; it can now be purchased as "ChefShop Cocoa Powder." Garten loves this cocoa powder so much that she even name-drops it as a recommendation in multiple recipes, such as her Dark Chocolate Terrine with Orange Sauce and Chocolate Sorbet.