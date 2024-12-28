The High Quality Cocoa Powder Ina Garten Always Recommends
American cook and author Ina Garten is one of the most successful television chefs of all time. She is the host of Food Network's "Barefoot Contessa" (which was also the name of the grocery store that began her career in food), ran her own specialty food store, and has released dozens of cookbooks. If there's anyone whose opinion on which cocoa powder you should use in your next dessert, it's Ina Garten!
Garten's cocoa powder of choice is Pernigotti Cocoa, but a huge issue is that the only seller in the United States, Williams Sonoma, does not sell Pernigotti Cocoa anymore. The great news, however, is that ChefShop, a gourmet grocery store, sells it under a private label; it can now be purchased as "ChefShop Cocoa Powder." Garten loves this cocoa powder so much that she even name-drops it as a recommendation in multiple recipes, such as her Dark Chocolate Terrine with Orange Sauce and Chocolate Sorbet.
What makes this cocoa powder so delicious?
ChefShop Cocoa Powder's reviews are overwhelmingly positive, with one comment on the product stating that "If heaven made unsweetened cocoa, this is it." So, what makes it so delicious?
This particular product has fat on the higher end of the spectrum compared to most competing powders, with 22 to 24% fat content according to ChefShop. (Other cocoa powders that you can find in grocery stores average around 10 to 24% fat.) The more fat in a powder means that it will contain less starch; and when there is less starch to soak up the moisture in a dessert, it will turn out moist and delicious instead of dry and chalky.
It is also important to mention that ChefShop's Cocoa Powder is "Dutch processed" and treated with an alkali solution. This process not only gives the cocoa a darker color, but also a more rich flavor than natural cocoa powders.