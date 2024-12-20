The Ideal Frying Temperature For Fluffy, Crispy Donuts

Live in one of the few U.S. states without a Dunkin'? Just in the mood to master a new skill? Whatever the reason, making perfectly fried donuts can be tricky. Unlike baking, which is more passive, donuts require the kind of heat-monitoring usually reserved for cooking meat. So what is the ideal temperature for ensuring that your homemade donuts are perfectly fried? Chowhound asked an expert to find out.

Hana Dreiling is a founder and head baker of Holey Grail Donuts. She let us know that the ideal frying temperature for donuts is between 360 and 375 degrees Fahrenheit. "This range ensures that the donuts cook evenly — golden and crispy on the outside, while staying fluffy and light on the inside," she said. Science-wise, Dreiling explained that this temperature range avoids two common mistakes: soggy donuts, which are the result of oil not being hot enough, and burnt donuts, which are caused by too high temperatures. Keeping consistent temperature is so important because "the heat quickly seals the outer layer, preventing excess oil absorption and keeping the donuts light rather than greasy."

Holey Grail's Holy Grail of frying rules? Constantly watching the donuts and adjusting the temperature if needed based on how they look — think of it like obsessively staring at your marshmallow until it's the perfect golden brown that will melt in your mouth on top of a ridiculously good s'more. Sometimes, it's more of an art than a science.