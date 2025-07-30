9 Women-Owned Tequila Brands That Should Be On Your Radar

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's no disputing that the tequila industry has long been a boys' club. For decades, men have dominated nearly every part of the business, from agave farming and distillation to branding and ownership. Women have often been excluded from the spotlight, despite playing important roles behind the scenes. But that's finally starting to shift. A growing number of women are carving out space for themselves in the tequila world, and in many cases, they're producing some of the best bottles of tequila on the market.

Some women in the tequila industry are founders running the show from the ground up. Others are maestra tequileras, carrying on family traditions or putting their own stamp on the spirit. Several are pushing for sustainability, championing additive-free production and proving that great tequila doesn't need celebrity backing or flashy marketing to stand out. And their work isn't going unnoticed. Many of these women-led brands have racked up serious awards and loyal followings in recent years.

These nine brands are either founded by women or have women leading the distillation process, and they're making waves for good reason. They've earned high marks from tequila experts and everyday drinkers alike, with standout ratings on platforms like Tequila Matchmaker, Drink Hacker, and Reddit threads where agave fans don't hold back. Some are still under the radar, others are racking up awards, but all are turning out tequilas that are worth paying attention to.