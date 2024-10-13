Top-Shelf Tequilas That Are Worth The Price, According To Experts

Tequila often gets a bad rap for being a party drink that's either downed by the shot or consumed in cocktails like margaritas and palomas. However, connoisseurs will tell you that certain tequilas can be just as complex as fine wines. Bottom-shelf tequilas may be fine for mixed drinks, but if you want something truly spectacular that you can sip on its own, top-shelf tequila is the way to go.

All tequilas must be made in Mexico and at least 51% of their sugars must be from blue agave. Where top-shelf tequilas differ from their lower-end counterparts is that they almost always contain 100% agave, are aged longer, and are made with artisan methods. Most also come from the state of Jalisco, which has unique terroirs that are ideal for growing agave.

Premium tequilas can be exquisite but also expensive, so it helps to know which ones are worth the splurge. To uncover the ultimate sipping tequilas, we spoke to tequila experts, distillers, and bartenders to find out which tequilas they turn to when they want something special. These are their recommendations for the best top-shelf tequilas that are actually worth the price.