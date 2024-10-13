Top-Shelf Tequilas That Are Worth The Price, According To Experts
Tequila often gets a bad rap for being a party drink that's either downed by the shot or consumed in cocktails like margaritas and palomas. However, connoisseurs will tell you that certain tequilas can be just as complex as fine wines. Bottom-shelf tequilas may be fine for mixed drinks, but if you want something truly spectacular that you can sip on its own, top-shelf tequila is the way to go.
All tequilas must be made in Mexico and at least 51% of their sugars must be from blue agave. Where top-shelf tequilas differ from their lower-end counterparts is that they almost always contain 100% agave, are aged longer, and are made with artisan methods. Most also come from the state of Jalisco, which has unique terroirs that are ideal for growing agave.
Premium tequilas can be exquisite but also expensive, so it helps to know which ones are worth the splurge. To uncover the ultimate sipping tequilas, we spoke to tequila experts, distillers, and bartenders to find out which tequilas they turn to when they want something special. These are their recommendations for the best top-shelf tequilas that are actually worth the price.
Tequila Fortaleza Añejo
Tequila Fortaleza has a lengthy history that dates back to 1873. Over the centuries, the family has contributed many things to the tequila industry including spreading tequila beyond Mexico's borders and establishing a Denomination of Origin for tequila. The current distillery sits atop a hill in Tequila and uses centuries-old techniques to produce some seriously impressive tequilas. The Tequila Fortaleza Añejo is a fan favorite thanks to its rich mouthfeel and complex flavor profile that offers hints of butterscotch, citrus, and vanilla.
When we asked Diego González of Agave Liquors what makes this tequila so special, he said, "It's everything from the hand-blown bottles to the lack of additives and the fact that it's made in very small batches. The piñas are crushed by stone, cooked in a brick oven, fermented in open-air wood tanks, and distilled in copper pots." The Fortaleza Añejo is also made with natural spring water and aged for 18 months in American oak barrels, which is what gives it those deep, buttery flavors. A bottle will set you back roughly $100 or more depending on where you buy it, but as González said, "It truly is artisanal."
Cascahuín 11 Brix
All it takes is one glance at the distinctive geometric-patterned label to glean that Cascahuín 11 Brix is no ordinary tequila. Then again, Cascahuín is no ordinary distillery. It's located in the town of El Arenal, which is called "the gateway to agave" in the Jalisco Valley. The Rosales family has been making tequila here since 1904. Today, owner Salvador "Chava" Rosales creates small-batch tequilas that fuse traditional and modern techniques. Brix 11 is one of Cascahuín's innovative limited-edition expressions.
Beau du Bois, vice president of Bar and Spirits at Puesto, described the 11 Brix as, "A rare, one-time release blanco tequila that blends three tequilas, each fermented in a different vessel: cement, wood, and stainless steel. The tequila maker keeps each of the tequila's mosto at 11 brix, which refers to the sugar levels." This results in a depth of flavor that you don't typically get from a blanco tequila. The agave shines through, along with notes of mint, pepper, and citrus. But is it worth $350 and upwards for a bottle? "We may never see another tequila made with such passion and creativity ever again," Du Bois said. "A true unicorn."
Cierto Tequila Private Collection Extra Añejo
When we asked Chicago-based tequila educator Carlos E. Cuarta-Tovar which high-end tequilas he recommends over all others he said, "For me, top shelf means craftsmanship, quality, and authenticity. That's why I point people towards the incredible additive-free tequilas of the legendary Enrique Fonseca of La Tequileña, whose family has been farming agave since the 1800s." In Tovar's opinion, the Cierto Tequila Private Collection Extra Añejo is one of Fonseca's star products.
At $279 a bottle, you definitely don't want to use this elegant tequila for margaritas or ranch water cocktails. Instead, you'll want to sip it on its own to savor the rich aromas and flavors of chocolate, cherries, and caramel. Made with 100% agave and natural spring water from Jalisco, the Cierto Tequila Private Collection Extra Añejo is aged for 48 months in French oak barrels, which gives it that distinctive richness and smooth finish that has earned it multiple awards at spirits competitions around the world. Tovar says it's indulgent, great for pairing with cigars, and absolutely worth the hype.
Clase Azul Reposado
Few bottles of tequila are as instantly recognizable as Clase Azul Reposado. Each white ceramic bottle is hand-painted by Mexican artisans with blue feathered patterns. The bottles also have Casa Azul's flower emblem and a bell-shaped top. What's inside the bottle is pretty special as well. The reposado tequila is made from 100% Jalisco agave that is aged for eight months in American whisky barrels. The result is a full-bodied, slightly sweet tequila with notes of cooked agave, wood, vanilla, and caramel.
A bottle of Clase Azul Reposado retails for anywhere between $169 and $200. Some find the price a bit steep considering there is speculation that Casa Azul boosts the flavor with additives. Others say it's worth it for the whole package. Garrett Mikell, a mixology instructor at the Institute of Culinary Education's Los Angeles campus, told Chowhound, "While some may debate the use of additives in the liquid itself, there's no denying that Clase Azul has become a symbol of celebration and luxury. For me, the bottle and the sound of the bell create an experience that transcends the glass."
Caballito Cerrero Añejo
You might come across Caballito Cerrero and write it off because it's labeled as an "agave distilled" spirit. However, this is no second-rate Mexican liquor. Diego González told us, "This is one of the most controversial brands we have because these guys make tequila, but the owner had a problem with the CRT (Regulatory Council del Tequila), so they took the position not to call it tequila."
The brand was created in 1950 when Don Alfonso Jiménez Rosales split from Tequila Herradura. Rosales wanted to do things by his own rules, so he called the company Caballito Cerrero, which means "wild horse" and is a reference to horses that don't need "herraduras" or horseshoes. To this day, the company does things differently, including using different agaves like chato (agave angustifolia).
Many say the Caballito Cerrero Añejo can rival any top-shelf tequila out there. It's made with 100% agave and spring water from Amatitán in Jalisco. It's aged in oak barrels anywhere from 13 months up to nine years. Bottles start at about $200, and many say they are worth every penny. González said, "This is the real OG tequila. It's expensive because of the time and labor that goes into it, the small batches, and the taste."
Casa Obsidiana Reposado
One of the reasons Jalisco produces so many incredible tequilas is the rich volcanic soil. The Tequila Volcano looms over the town of Tequila, which is surrounded by agave fields. At the base of the volcano is where you'll find Casa Obsidiana, a contemporary distillery that produces award-winning tequilas like the Casa Obsidiana Reposado. This 100% agave tequila is aged for four months in French oak casks that once held chardonnay wine from the Napa Valley. The result is an easy-drinking reposado with notes of hazelnut, toffee, citrus, and winter spices.
Nikki Bonkowski, master mixologist and VinoVoss AI sommelier ambassador, believes that Casa Obsidiana's terroir is one thing that makes this tequila so unique. She said, "Obsidian is found all around the estates' agave fields. The tequila's brand is centered around cleansing oneself from the negative energy by drinking the obsidian-rich tequila the distillery yields." According to Bonkowski, it's a unique tequila that's easy to sip and comes in a striking bottle that makes for a great centerpiece at any party. Bottles retail for about $250.
Fuenteseca Cosecha 2018 Blanco Las Antenas
Grover Sanschagrin knows a thing or two about tequila. Both he and his wife Scarlet have formal "catador" training in the evaluation of tequila and they live in Jalisco where they study all things tequila. They're also the creators of Tequila Matchmaker, an app with an extensive tequila database. When asked which high-end tequila he thinks is worth the price, Sanschagrin said, "My top choice is the mind-blowing Fuenteseca Cosecha 2018 Blanco 'Las Antenas'."
Blanco tequilas don't typically get top billing, but this one stands out for several reasons. First, it's made with mature agave harvested from the mineral-rich soil of a single orchard in Michoacán. The agave was harvested in 2018 and allowed to rest in a stainless steel tank for two years. "I think it's one of the best blanco tequilas ever made," Sanschagrin said. "It's slightly higher proof, which makes it fun to drink slowly and appreciate the depth and complexity as the alcohol begins to blow off." Bottles sell for about $150 upwards, which Sanschagrin believes is well worth the price considering it's an expensive process and it's a single batch, so it won't last forever.
ArteNOM Seleccion de 1146 Añejo
ArteNOM is a unique tequila company that works with renowned master tequila makers from different distilleries to produce utterly unique tequilas. Each of the four expressions on offer is made with agave from a specific area of Jalisco and showcases the distiller's creativity. The Seleccion de 1146 Añejo is a favorite with many tequila aficionados for its robust flavors and non-traditional techniques. It's brought to us by celebrated tequilero Enrique Fonseca of La Tequileña distillery and features agave from Fonseca's hometown of Atotonilco El Alto in the highlands of Jalisco.
"Enrique Fonseca's contribution to the line is this flavorful, deep, and complex ultra-aged añejo (28 months)," Carlos E. Cuarta-Tovar told Chowhound. "It spent the first half of its life in Cabernet Franc wine barrels and the second half in toasted rye whiskey barrels." The double-aging process gives the tequila a myriad of complementary flavors including cooked agave, dark chocolate, vanilla, and baking spices. The rich mouthfeel adds to the luxuriousness of the tequila, which sells for about $100 to $120 a bottle.
Cascahuín Tahona Blanco
Several of the experts we spoke to cited Cascahuín as a distillery that every tequila fan should know. More than one also mentioned the Tahona Blanco as one of the best representations of Cascahuín's craft. Beau du Bois said, "The master distiller of Cascahuín, Chava Rosales, is regarded by many tequila makers, big and small, as the best tequila maker in Jalisco. The profile of the Tahona Blanco is a perfect example of what cooked, valley agaves taste like when made into tequila. I have never tasted a better tequila."
Cascahuín uses the traditional tahona method to make the Tahona Blanco, which is what gives the tequila its distinctive flavors. A tahona is a large volcanic stone wheel that crushes the agave piñas to extract their juice. The tequila is also fermented in open-air cement tanks. The result is a crisp, agave-forward blanco that offers hints of citrus, mint, grass, and black pepper. At about $100 a bottle, it's not cheap, but also not wildly expensive. This makes it a good entry-level artisanal offering for those wanting to step up their tequila game.
Cuervo Reserva de la Familia Extra Añejo
When you think of José Cuervo, you probably think of a low-cost tequila that might make a good margarita, but isn't exactly solo-sipping material. However, the brand also makes some higher-end tequilas that are worth looking into. "Growing up, José Cuervo was synonymous with good times and, admittedly, a few poor decisions," Garrett Mikell said. "It wasn't until I tried the Cuervo Reserva de la Familia Extra Añejo that I discovered how far the brand had come."
José Cuervo went all out with its limited-edition Reserva de la Familia Extra Añejo, choosing only 10 to 12-year-old agaves and using just the hearts of the piñas. The tequila is aged in oak barrels for at least three years, but the final blend incorporates tequilas from the family's reserves that are up to 30 years old. What you get is a sophisticated tequila with notes of oak, almonds, cinnamon, and smoke. A bottle will set you back about $200 or more. Mikell said, "It's a reminder of how a brand can evolve, much like one's own palate. It's reserved for special occasions, and rightfully so."
Volcán De Mi Tierra X.A. Reposado Tequila
Volcán De Mi Tierra is a unique distillery that is co-owned by Moët Hennessy and the Gallardo family, whose ancestors settled in the hacienda that houses the distillery in 1774. The distillery sits in the foothills of the Tequila Volcano and is famous for its tequila blends that incorporate agave from both the highlands and lowlands of Jalisco. The X.A. Reposado Tequila is the distillery's premium blend. Many say it offers a complexity you don't get with many other tequilas on the market.
The X.A. Reposado Tequila is unique in that it features three different aged tequilas. Grover Sanschagrin said, "The rules of tequila state that you must use the category of the least-aged product in the blend, which is a reposado in this case. But also present are añejo and extra añejo tequila." Each sip gives a range of flavors, from vanilla to dried fruits, butterscotch, and cherry. At about $200 a bottle, it's pricey, but it also gets stellar reviews. "It's not often that you find a product that is appreciated by everyone, but this is certainly one," Sanschagrin said.
Fortaleza Winter Blend 2022
Tequila aficionados know that Fortaleza is a solid choice when you're looking for a top-notch sipping tequila. However, if you want something extra special, the limited-edition releases are worth the splurge. When the Winter Blend 2022 came out, it blew many people away. "I would 100% recommend trying this — if you can find it," Grayce Yuen, VP of Finance of Tequila Tromba and The Sustainable Agave Company, said. "Known as the crème de la crème of additive-free tequila, Fortaleza's annual Winter Blends are celebrated for their artisanal creativity."
The Winter Blend 2022 is a reposado tequila made with 100% agave that is slow-cooked in brick ovens and crushed with a tahona wheel. It's then aged for at least six months in oak barrels, sherry casks, and bourbon barrels. As you can imagine, that produces a variety of enticing aromas and flavors. Some say it has hints of butter, honey, caramel, and black pepper. As Yuen said though, it's not easy to find. If you do manage to track down a bottle, you could be looking at a price tag of over $500.
Riazul Extra Añejo Tequila
Riazul is relatively new to the tequila scene, having just launched in 2008. However, the unique flavor profiles of its tequilas have converted many fans in the years since. The distillery is located in the highlands of Jalisco at the highest point in the state where blue Weber agave can grow. The cool climate gives the agave a higher sugar content, producing tequilas with sweet notes. Founder Iñaki Orozco and master distiller Ruben Morales use different barrels for each expression to create distinct flavor profiles. The Extra Añejo Tequila is Riazul's top-shelf offering.
Orozco told Chowhound, "Riazul Extra Añejo Tequila is a four-year-old sipping tequila, meticulously aged for three years in American oak before being finished for one year in sherry casks." The dual-barrel aging process gives the tequila depth and produces notes of oak, ripe fruits, spices, and honey. Overall, the Extra Añejo is well-received with reviewers saying it has a smooth start, a good mix of spicy and sweet flavors, and great warmth on the finish. The limited-edition, hand-numbered bottles sell for about $165.
Tequila Tromba Cedano Reposado
Marco Cedano was no stranger to tequila when he founded Tromba Tequila in 2011. Prior to that, he had worked as a master distiller for some of the largest tequila companies in the world including Don Julio. Together with his son Rodrigo, he produces some seriously good tequilas at Tequila Tromba, which is located in the Jalisco highlands. However, if it's luxury you're after, the Cedano Reposado is the way to go. According to Grace Yuen, "It's definitely worth trying if you're looking for a tequila with complexity."
The Cedano Reposado features agave plants that are no less than seven years old. The piñas are cooked in brick ovens and the agave juice is fermented in stainless steel tanks. It's then distilled twice before being finished in French oak casks and bottled in handcrafted glass bottles. "This expression is warm and nutty, with hints of spice and vanilla," Yuen said. "The palate reveals earthy sweetness with notes of citrus and a pleasant, long finish." At about $100 a bottle, it's a steal considering it's the culmination of 50 years of experience from a highly respected master distiller.
Methodology
To determine which top-shelf tequilas are worth the high price tag, we spoke to a wide range of tequila experts including bartenders, tequila vendors, distillers, and tequila educators. We asked them to recommend the absolute best tequilas that retail for $100 or more and explain why each of their picks was worth splurging for. They cited numerous factors that make these tequilas stand out from the rest including taste, the labor and love put into the tequila-making process, complexity, unique artisan techniques, and exclusivity.