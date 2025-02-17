15 Famous Cocktails Every Tequila Lover Should Know

If you're not typically a tequila drinker, you may look down on the agave-based spirit as something to only enjoy as a casual, ill-advised shot on Cinco de Mayo. However, there's so much more to know about and enjoy from this complex spirit, particularly when enjoyed in a more refined cocktail — if you can relegate your college memories to the distant past.

I've spent time in New York both as a bartender and cocktail drinker, with one of my preferred spirits as tequila (and mezcal). For the record, I returned to tequila after I had a rough breakup with the liquor one fateful New Year's Eve. I'm lucky to have several prominent friends in the beverage industry who re-introduced me to a kinder, gentler way of drinking tequila, and several of these cocktails have come up time and again on menus across the city. Tequila can be swapped for most standard liquors in classic cocktails, but these are the most repeated tequila-forward specialties. I urge you to give one of these a try on your next night out and rediscover a new, grown-up way to enjoy a spirit with a bad reputation.