15 Famous Cocktails Every Tequila Lover Should Know
If you're not typically a tequila drinker, you may look down on the agave-based spirit as something to only enjoy as a casual, ill-advised shot on Cinco de Mayo. However, there's so much more to know about and enjoy from this complex spirit, particularly when enjoyed in a more refined cocktail — if you can relegate your college memories to the distant past.
I've spent time in New York both as a bartender and cocktail drinker, with one of my preferred spirits as tequila (and mezcal). For the record, I returned to tequila after I had a rough breakup with the liquor one fateful New Year's Eve. I'm lucky to have several prominent friends in the beverage industry who re-introduced me to a kinder, gentler way of drinking tequila, and several of these cocktails have come up time and again on menus across the city. Tequila can be swapped for most standard liquors in classic cocktails, but these are the most repeated tequila-forward specialties. I urge you to give one of these a try on your next night out and rediscover a new, grown-up way to enjoy a spirit with a bad reputation.
1. Batanga
This is one of the simpler tequila cocktails on the recipe, but notable for its popularity as an alternative to a Cuba Libre. The typical Bantanga is created from just three ingredients: tequila, cola, and lime juice, with a salted rim. The drink is typically served in a highball or Collins glass, which can also be pre-chilled. Created in the 1960s in Tequila, Mexico, the drink is cool, refreshing, and has just a hint of tartness, with the name roughly translating from Spanish slang to "thick in the middle."
There are twists on the original, including using citrus salt, or adding the herbaceous Fernet, which adds a different kind of kick. Some bartenders also recommend stirring with the knife you used to cut the lime (a tradition started by the drink's creator, Don Javier Delgado Corona) — or even leaving the knife in the glass as a garnish, if you're feeling like you need an extra flourish.
2. Bloody Maria
For my brunch lovers (or hangover sufferers), this is the tequila drink for you. While you might be most familiar with the more traditional Bloody Mary, when you swap the vodka for tequila, it becomes a Bloody Maria.
While there are many variations on a Bloody Mary/Bloody Maria mixer, most bartenders will recommend amping up the spice component when you're using tequila. Of course, tomato juice will be your base, but you can heat that up with different hot sauces, horseradish, Worcestershire sauce, and even jalapeño. Don't forget a dash of salt and pepper, some kind of squeeze of citrus juice, and any garnish your heart desires. This breakfast drink can be supplemented with the more traditional lime, lemon, and/or celery, or you can get wild and throw in some shrimp, bacon, pepperoncini peppers, or even chorizo. You can also salt the rim here, too. However you decorate your drink, don't forget the ice.
3. Cantarito
If you're a fan of the Paloma (farther down on this list), or fun glassware (are you a Moscow or Mexican Mule lover?), then you'll enjoy the Cantarito. The first thing to know about this drink is it's traditionally served in a clay drinking vessel that looks like a small pot or vase. In fact, the name of the drink comes from the Spanish word cántaro, meaning "pitcher."
Although the exact origins are unknown, many agree the drink comes from Mexico, with the clay vessel keeping the drink ice cold in hot temperatures. It's recommended to even soak the cup in cold water for 10 minutes before serving.
The drink itself is a mix of tequila, grapefruit juice, orange juice, and lime juice, topped with a grapefruit soda and a pinch of salt. You can rim the drink with Tajín seasoning (made of chili peppers, lime, and sea salt), and garnish with lime wedge and/or grapefruit slice.
4. Classic Margarita
Here she is — the drink most closely associated with tequila, and not just a famous tequila cocktail, but one of the most popular cocktails of all time. The margarita has had staying power on menus across North America — and the world — for good reason. It's easy to make, easy to drink, and easy to love. There are a few variations on margaritas, including various flavors and serving them out of a frozen slushie machine, but if you're serious about your margarita, make sure it's being mixed with a high quality tequila (and not a gross sour mix) so you don't suffer a sugary hangover the next day.
Dating back to the 1930s, a typical margarita recipe is deceptively simple. It calls for tequila, an orange liquor (Cointreau or Triple Sec, usually), and lime juice. Shake well and pour over ice. You can salt the glass rim and add a lime slice for garnish, as well.
5. El Diablo
A sweeter, visually appealing entry on this list, the El Diablo is perhaps lesser known, but another refreshing option with a distinctive dark berry color. This cocktail traces back to the 1940s when it was mentioned as the Mexican El Diablo in "Trader Vic's Book of Food and Drink." While it originally called for ginger ale, most recipes now use ginger beer or ginger syrup instead.
The entire recipe consists of tequila, crème de cassis, lime juice, and ginger beer (or syrup), with a lime wedge for garnish, served in a highball or Collins glass. The crème de cassis is a French blackcurrant liqueur that will balance the spice of the ginger and the tartness of the lime juice. You can stir the ingredients together or build the drink in the glass, depending how you want the finish to hit your palate, and the color to look to the eye.
6. Coquito
The coquito is most traditionally made with rum, but you can swap in tequila to give this winter specialty a spicier vibrancy. Coming from Puerto Rico, the coquito is usually prepared around the holidays, with a consistency and taste similar to eggnog. There are many variations on the recipe, but most bartenders agree it's made with a combination of coconut milk and/or coconut cream (coquito means "little coconut,") condensed milk, evaporated milk, and spices such as cinnamon, nutmeg, and vanilla. When blended together, the drink can taste delightfully indulgent.
Some recipes call for the ingredients to go into a blender together, while others recommend heating in a saucepan, or a more traditional combining in a mixing tin — this one may just take some trial and error to get the consistency and taste you're aiming for, and how large of a batch you're making. However you put it all together, garnish your glass with a cinnamon stick and relax into holiday coziness.
7. Mexican Coffee
Another simple, comforting tequila-based drink that doesn't take much time or effort to make is the Mexican Coffee, cousin to the Irish Coffee. This drink can be served either hot or iced, depending on your preference (and the weather). The agreed upon necessary ingredients are tequila, brewed coffee, and a coffee liqueur like Kahlúa. You can decide if you'd like to add ice, and or sugary toppings like whipped cream and cinnamon and/or cocoa powder. I've seen orange liqueur mentioned as an additional mixer, and even a sugar rim and vanilla ice cream suggested as a topper for a sweet tooth.
This is a great option for a dessert cocktail, or even an alternative to brunch drinks like the Bloody Maria if you'd like to receive your coffee and alcohol together in one vessel. Of course, you can make the coffee decaf if you'd prefer to keep the high and low drinking experience more neutral.
8. Mexican Mule
Much like the Mexican Coffee, what makes this mule "Mexican" is the tequila inside. Remember those fun drinking vessels for the Cantarito? We're bringing back specialty barware here with the classic copper mule mug. Mules date back to the 1940s, and although the Moscow Mule served with vodka may be better known, the tequila swap is not uncommon.
This drink is similar to the El Diablo, but without the crème de cassis and adding the chilled mug. To make a Mexican Mule, you'll be mixing tequila, lime juice, and ginger beer, finishing the cold mug off with a lime garnish and served over ice. (If you want to add extra garnishes, you could try mint or jalapeño, too.) Don't shake these ingredients, however, in order to not disturb the carbonation of the ginger beer. You'll want to stir these up in the mug. (And if you don't own a copper mug at home, you can use a lowball or even a Ball jar.) Of course, the copper mug is traditional, but much like the clay vessel of the Cantarito serves a purpose — it keeps the cocktail adequately chilled.
9. Oaxaca Old Fashioned
Another example of swapping out tequila in a classic cocktail is the Oaxaca Old Fashioned. However, it's not a simple swap — we also add in mezcal. One of the more modern cocktails on the list, this one comes courtesy of the legendary New York cocktail bar Death & Co. in the early 2000s, and has now appeared more frequently on high end drink menus everywhere.
A traditional Old Fashioned is a simple but delicious blend of rye, sugar cube (or agave), bitters, and an orange peel garnish. In the Oaxaca version, we're taking out the rye and replacing it with both tequila and mezcal to keep the smokiness but add some spice. All of these ingredients (aside from the orange peel) can be shaken and poured over a large ice cube in a rocks glass.
If you want to impress your friends, you can hold the peel up to a flame with a match or lighter to release its oils before placing it in the glass. But if it's just a simple night at home, the added flare isn't completely necessary to still enjoy the smoky, citrusy drink.
10. Paloma
Perhaps the second most popular tequila drink (after the margarita) is the Paloma, and legend has it that it comes to us again from Mexico, and the man behind the Batanga: Don Javier Delgado Corona (although he has since denied being the originator). Also again we're not overcomplicating the cocktail, as the tequila is only enhanced by a few simple ingredients: grapefruit juice and lime juice, with a splash of carbonated soda water on top. You could also add a lemon-lime soda (like Sprite or Squirt), or agave for a bit more sweetness. Garnish with a lime wedge or wheel and serve in a highball glass (salted or sugared rim optional). Great for brunch, a summer day, or a celebratory drink with friends!
To try a different variation, if you wanted to try using tonic water instead of the soda, you'd turn this into a hybrid called the Palomonic, which you could garnish with grapefruit and/or rosemary.
11. Ranch Water
Sometimes called the more specific Texas Ranch Water, if you come from the South or Southwest, you may have grown up with this tequila concoction. One ingredient short of the Paloma, this crisp, clean drink consists of tequila, lime juice, and soda water (preferably and traditionally Topo Chico). You could add a shot of orange liqueur like Cointreau or Grand Marnier, as well as salt, although the standard version doesn't include these elements. Pour over ice and garnish with lime.
Likely originating in West Texas, the story goes that ranchers would quench their thirst with a drink of Topo Chico ... before also taking a shot of tequila. Later, it became easier to just mix them together. An Austin bar owner named Kevin Williamson applied for a trademark after adding it to his menu in the late 1990s and is sometimes credited with being the originator, although the White Buffalo Bar in Marathon, Texas is also in competition for the ownership.
12. Rosita
Are you a fan of the bitter and strong Negroni? Try a Rosita, which swaps the gin for tequila. The Rosita is not exactly a Tequila Negroni (or a Tequila Boulevardier), as we're using dry vermouth here in addition to the sweet vermouth traditionally utilized. We're also adding bitters and stirring in Campari along with the tequila. All of the ingredients should be strained and poured in a rocks glass over a large cube or glass of ice. Garnish with a lemon peel, grapefruit, or orange twist.
The origins of this drink are fuzzy, although seemingly are more modern. A legendary English bartender based in New York, Gary "gaz" Regan re-popularized the drink in the early 2000s, after writing about it in his book "The Bartender's Bible" in 1991. However, it has been noted the cocktail was found as early as 1974 in another book called "Mr. Boston Official Bartender's Guide."
13. Tequila Espresso Martini
Much like the Mexican Coffee, this is an elevated version of the caffeinated classic, and still easy to make with just three ingredients: tequila, coffee liqueur (Kahlúa or something similar), and fresh espresso. You can also add bitters, and to balance out the bitterness of the espresso, a dash of simple syrup, or an herbal liqueur like Licor 43. Shake with ice, and serve in a martini or coupe glass (chilled would be ideal), and don't forget to add a few coffee beans on top for an elegant garnish.
You likely want to use a cocktail shaker so you can strain the drink after mixing, but any kind of mixing jar will work well too (as long as you can shake it and filter your drink). The shaking is what will build up the coffee foam that you want on top, so don't be afraid to give a vigorous jiggle for at least 20 seconds before pouring out.
14. Tequila Sunrise
When made well, this drink doesn't have to remind you of your first order in college — it can also be a delicious brunch option, much like a Paloma. The Tequila Sunrise, so named for its vibrant color palette, comes to us from the 1970s in Sausalito, California. There is a story that's been passed around about one of the members of The Rolling Stones (either Jagger or Richards, in competing accounts) enjoying it at the launch party for their tour. The 1972 tour was then dubbed "the cocaine and Tequila Sunrise tour," further popularizing the drink. Then in 1973, the Eagles got on the Tequila Sunrise bandwagon, naming a song after the cocktail and putting it on their album.
If you want to live like a rockstar, make sure not to mix the three ingredients as you add them — tequila (first), orange juice (second), and grenadine (third) — so as to preserve the appearance of the sunrise. Pour into a highball with ice, and garnish with an orange slice and cherries to complement the color scheme.
15. Tommy's Margarita
Although we covered the standard classic margarita, there's another take on this standard that has become a famous tequila cocktail in its own right, due to the innovation of one bartender.
Created and named around the late 1980sor early 1990s after Tommy's Mexican Restaurant, a restaurant and bar in San Francisco, Julio Bermejo created this twist on the margarita for his family's business. Bermejo took out the orange liqueur and swapped in agave, making this drink simpler and less spirit forward. Bermejo also specified fresh lime juice and a 100% agave tequila, enhancing the freshness, creating a drier quality, and taking out some of the sweetness of a traditional (or chain restaurant) margarita.
This is a great option if you don't have orange liqueur on hand. The whole cocktail is still shaken and served over ice with a lime wedge and salt rim (if you prefer) and is best enjoyed with fresh tortillas at the original Tommy's, which is still in operation.