What's The Big Deal About Additive-Free Tequila?

All tequila is made from three things: Blue Weber agave, water, and yeast. But according to Grover Sanschagrin, a leading additive-free tequila expert, there may be something else in that bottle of "100% agave" tequila that distilleries don't have to tell you about. "Our estimate is that 85% of tequilas available in the marketplace contain some sort of additive," Sanschagrin told Chowhound, with examples ranging from caramel color to artificial sweeteners such as aspartame and even propylene glycol. The Consejo Regulador del Tequila, a non-governmental organization responsible for regulating the tequila industry, allows tequila makers to use additives — without disclosing that fact — as long as they make up less than 1% of the tequila's weight.

While additives in tequila aren't inherently bad (some distilleries use them to maintain consistency or to boost flavor profiles), some consumers prefer a totally natural product and believe additive-free tequila offers a truer drinking experience. The real problem is a lack of transparency around additive use and the inability of the tequila brands that don't use them to fully advertise this — just as consumer interest in additive-free spirits, including tequila, is on the rise. Bacardi's Global Consumer Survey for 2025 found 61% of consumers worldwide would choose an additive-free spirit given the option. "The rise of the additive-free conversation shows that there's a meaningful shift happening in what people care about when it comes to the products they consume," David Alan, director of trade education and mixology at Patrón, told Chowhound.