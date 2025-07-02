Highland Vs Lowland Tequila: What's The Difference?

For those not versed in agave spirits, tequila is just a cheap shot downed with lime or the liquor base for a margarita. Yet investigate the liquor's intricacies, and the craft that pours into it astounds. Like cognac and some whiskeys, the spirit comes with federal regulations. Tequila is made from a specific source material — the blue Weber agave — in a defined area, with traditional processes. The spirit showcases terroir, a quality most often examined through the lens of highland and lowland production — a regional delineation reminiscent of Scotch.

There's a lot to compare between these two areas, from the resulting flavor to the processing style and use in drinks. So to navigate all the details, Chowhound is lucky to have exclusive advice from a multitude of tequila experts. They include Peter Currie, the sales director at Shand Imports, which oversees Dama Fortuna Tequila; Leon Bañuelos, Jr., the tequilero at Tequila El Mexicano; and Manny Hinojosa, the global brand ambassador of Tequila Cazadores. Jaime Salas also lent his guidance; he's the head of legacy and advocacy at Proximo Spirits, which includes brands such as Maestro Dobel, Reserva de la Familia of Jose Cuervo, and 1800 Tequila. Last but not least, David Alan, the director of trade education and mixology at Patrón, also offered invaluable advice.

All experts represent brands that produce spirits in either or both elevation regions. Yet while such areas of Jalisco are well-known for their production, the spirit is created in other regions, too, so take note that this is only a partial breakdown of tequila types.