Tasting Tequila The Right Way Is Key To Bringing Out Its Unique Flavor

First, make sure the tequila isn't too cold or too hot before you start tasting. Jaime Salas shares, "I suggest tasting at room temperature. This allows for maximum expression of the aromas and is the best way to experience its flavor." You'll also want to skip the shot glass. Salas advises using a flute or narrow glass instead. Other options include a snifter or a dedicated tequila tasting glass, which has a narrow opening that pushes the aromas toward your nose, and a wider body that allows you to notice things like color and texture.

"Before taking a sip, wait a few minutes and swirl the liquid in the glass to release the aromas. ... Breathe in the aroma and savor it," Salas explains, sounding somewhat like a sommelier advising someone on tasting wine. But then comes the part where you get to taste everything your nose and eyes have been feasting upon. "Take a small sip ensuring the spirit comes in contact with all corners of your mouth, and swirl, allowing the integration of saliva before swallowing," he adds. "Take note of the different flavors while observing each unique expression's aroma and flavor."

For unaged blanco tequilas, or reposados where the tequila has been aged for no more than a year, you'll notice hints of citrus and florals, mostly from the agave. Aging in oak barrels brings out rich flavors like vanilla, butterscotch, and caramel, with some herbs and spices as well. The flavor gets even deeper with more aging, bringing out chocolate, tobacco, and coffee notes.