Tasting Tequila The Right Way Is Key To Bringing Out Its Unique Flavor
For many, the only way they ever taste tequila is when it is mixed in with juices, a liqueur or two, some sugar, some salt, and a lime wedge. And who doesn't love a margarita, paloma, or tequila sunrise? But if that's the only way you've tasted tequila, you're missing out on the true flavor of the plant tequila is made from: the blue Weber agave. According to Jaime Salas, head of advocacy for agave at Proximo Spirits, there is a proper way to truly bring out "el sabor," or "the flavor." And, considering Proximo represents more than 30 global spirit brands — including 1800 Tequila, Cuervo, and Gran Centenario — one could say Salas is infused with the spirit.
Tequila tasting is a far cry from doing shots. Hold the lemon and the salt, and stop yourself from throwing the drink back with one huge gulp. "To get the full flavor profile, it is best to sip premium and aged tequilas neat, at room temperature, letting the intricate tasting notes take center stage," says Salas, who shared his tasting notes exclusively with Chowhound. It's also best to start with a few top-shelf tequilas that are worth the price. You could seek out interesting brands from small-batch and artisanal producers, or try bottles from different regions, since the characteristics of the agave are unique from place to place.
Start with room temperature tequila for maximum flavor
First, make sure the tequila isn't too cold or too hot before you start tasting. Jaime Salas shares, "I suggest tasting at room temperature. This allows for maximum expression of the aromas and is the best way to experience its flavor." You'll also want to skip the shot glass. Salas advises using a flute or narrow glass instead. Other options include a snifter or a dedicated tequila tasting glass, which has a narrow opening that pushes the aromas toward your nose, and a wider body that allows you to notice things like color and texture.
"Before taking a sip, wait a few minutes and swirl the liquid in the glass to release the aromas. ... Breathe in the aroma and savor it," Salas explains, sounding somewhat like a sommelier advising someone on tasting wine. But then comes the part where you get to taste everything your nose and eyes have been feasting upon. "Take a small sip ensuring the spirit comes in contact with all corners of your mouth, and swirl, allowing the integration of saliva before swallowing," he adds. "Take note of the different flavors while observing each unique expression's aroma and flavor."
For unaged blanco tequilas, or reposados where the tequila has been aged for no more than a year, you'll notice hints of citrus and florals, mostly from the agave. Aging in oak barrels brings out rich flavors like vanilla, butterscotch, and caramel, with some herbs and spices as well. The flavor gets even deeper with more aging, bringing out chocolate, tobacco, and coffee notes.
Get to know the spirit and cleanse your palate
You should also know a little about the tequila before tasting it. First, understand the difference between tequila and mezcal. (Tequila is a type of mezcal that can only be made from the blue Weber agave plant). "Take time to read the bottle label and take note of the tasting notes and flavor profile to consume accordingly," Jaime Salas advises. "Understanding the spirit will give you a better sense of how best to enjoy it — whether you're tasting a blanco neat or sipping an aged añejo in a Riedel tequila flute."
Blanco is tequila that has not been aged and is instead bottled immediately after distillation, or after resting for two months. Añejo is aged for one to three years in oak barrels that lend the spirit its golden amber hue and creamy, dimensional flavor.
But you don't have to skip the fruit completely when tasting tequila. Salas suggests enjoying an orange wedge or fresh pineapple to cleanse your palate between tastings. "The natural acidity from these fruits help refresh your taste buds and bring out the aromas and flavors in most expressions." Even so, you don't need to make a special trip to the store. You can also use a sip of water or nibble on plain crackers between tastes. Salas also suggests hitting restart between tastings by taking a whiff of a handful of whole coffee beans. He notes, "The powerful aroma helps reset your sense of smell and cleanse your palate, enhancing your ability to enjoy the next tequila flavor."