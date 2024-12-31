The Type Of Tequila That's Best For Sipping

Who doesn't love a good tequila drink? Whether you're pouring a bubbly Paloma on a hot day or using the booze as the foundation for your margarita (and of course, enjoying it with the hands-down best foods to pair with tequila), the stuff is liquid gold.

Yet when it comes to strictly serving your spirit straight, questions about the best type of tequila for sipping may prevent you from pouring. Fortunately, Chowhound had the chance to speak with a bona fide booze professional who provided some tips on what to sip. Jaime Salas, Head of Advocacy, Agave at Proximo Spirits, exclusively shared his advice on how best to enjoy tequila straight up.

"For a more rich, complex experience, Extra Añejo is the expression to try," he said of the aged agave spirit. Salas went on to explain that, "The longer maturation process gives the tequila more intense, rich flavors, and these expressions allow the natural agave flavor to shine through alongside complex tasting notes imparted by the aging process." This type of tequila is distinctive from others as it spends at minimum one year and up to three in barrels, imbuing the liquid with that particular depth of flavor, which really shines when served all on its own.