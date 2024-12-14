What Is Tequila Made From, Anyway?
Tequila's turning heads in the U.S., and it's easy to understand why. According to data provided by the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States, tequila was the fastest growing spirit in the market from 2022 to 2023. Such increased exposure has led to better-informed consumers, individuals who display a greater interest in every detail of production. Perhaps you've witnessed such a surge, but been too timid to ask: What's tequila made from, anyway?
Long story short, the spirit's distilled from agave, a large succulent plant native to Mexico. Often confused with cacti, these plants grow to large proportions, exceeding ten feet both in width and height. Well over 200 agave species exist, each with their own specifications. However, by Mexican law, only the Agave tequilana Weber azul is used to produce tequila. Also called Blue Weber agave due to its distinct coloration, the plant is harvested from a federally regulated region comprising Jalisco, Mexico, and nearby municipalities.
Although Blue Weber is tequila's central component, it's not the only ingredient. The plant's processed through a complex distillation process, during which sugars and yeasts may be introduced. Furthermore, the liquor may be blended with a more neutral spirit, typically made from cane sugar juice. In general, regulations require that only 51% of the spirit's composition be made from agave. Finally, to round out flavors, some producers employ additives.
A look at tequila's classic recipe
Producing tequila is a labor-intensive process. As a crop, Blue Weber takes around six years to mature. In addition, the harvesting process is usually done by hand, with each plant dug up and trimmed down to the piña, an area that contains the sap used for fermentation. Some producers harness enough sugar from this region for production, but others supplement with cane or corn syrup. Either way, all tequilas must follow a sugar standard of at least 51% agave sugars, but the highest quality tequilas tend to proclaim 100% agave on their labels.
Traditional tequila producers rely on yeasts in the air to ferment the agave juices, but, for a better yield, some employ commercial strains instead. This fermented liquid is then distilled a couple times, before being cut down with mineral water for dilution, a common move in alcohol production. If the spirit is then immediately bottled, it gets classified as blanco tequila.
Alternatively, it can also be held in barrels for aging. How long it ages determines whether a tequila is categorized as reposado, anejo, or extra anejo. The type and method of barreling imparts a distinct flavor and color to the spirit. So, despite such a relatively limited array of ingredients, tequila's flavor potential is expansive. Like with wine, tequila displays a terroir that reflects the harvest season, region, and techniques of production.
The role of additives in tequila
While the traditional process creates a pure agave liquor, that's not a reflection of all bottles available. For one, some bottles, known as mixtos, may contain only a slight tequila majority. Furthermore, regulation allows for 1% of tequila volume to be composed of additives without an acknowledged label, a quality that's recently fascinated the American market.
These ingredients may only represent a small volume of the bottle, but they make a big impact. Glycerin is blended in to improve mouthfeel, imparting an artificial silkiness while smoothing out defects. Sugars add palatability, with industrial favorites like stevia or more natural agave syrup enhancing the nuanced palate of the spirit. Caramel coloring and oak extracts boost the pleasurable aspects of barrel-aged varieties.
Such additions typically work to standardize the flavor, smooth out the texture, and bring down the overall cost. However, they also disrupt the spirit's naturally complex taste, an intricacy that reflects the labor and love that goes along with the traditional process. They also over-extend agave production, which can be environmentally destructive and complicate the market for smaller distilleries. So while there are some bottom shelf tequilas worth buying, it's better to opt for bottles verified to have a composition of 100% agave. Such varieties are likely pricier, but they also uphold the rich, centuries-long culture of tequila production.