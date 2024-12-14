What Is Tequila Made From, Anyway?

Tequila's turning heads in the U.S., and it's easy to understand why. According to data provided by the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States, tequila was the fastest growing spirit in the market from 2022 to 2023. Such increased exposure has led to better-informed consumers, individuals who display a greater interest in every detail of production. Perhaps you've witnessed such a surge, but been too timid to ask: What's tequila made from, anyway?

Long story short, the spirit's distilled from agave, a large succulent plant native to Mexico. Often confused with cacti, these plants grow to large proportions, exceeding ten feet both in width and height. Well over 200 agave species exist, each with their own specifications. However, by Mexican law, only the Agave tequilana Weber azul is used to produce tequila. Also called Blue Weber agave due to its distinct coloration, the plant is harvested from a federally regulated region comprising Jalisco, Mexico, and nearby municipalities.

Although Blue Weber is tequila's central component, it's not the only ingredient. The plant's processed through a complex distillation process, during which sugars and yeasts may be introduced. Furthermore, the liquor may be blended with a more neutral spirit, typically made from cane sugar juice. In general, regulations require that only 51% of the spirit's composition be made from agave. Finally, to round out flavors, some producers employ additives.