Añejo Vs Reposado Tequila: What's The Difference?
Tequila is a versatile spirit that can be taken as a shot, slowly sipped, or mixed into a margarita. But the world of tequila is complex. Like whiskey, tequila has several subtypes. Understanding the differences among these types of tequila will help you make informed decisions that will elevate your drinking experience and make you look like a connoisseur. While all tequilas are made from Weber blue agave, a spiky plant native to Mexico, the aging process is what differentiates one type from another.
Blanco (or clear) tequilas are bottled immediately after the distillation process, but you may be familiar with tequilas that are various shades of gold. These varieties have been aged in oak barrels for specific amounts of time, which affects the color, taste, and best uses. Two types, labeled as "añejo" or "reposado," are similar enough that an untrained palette may not be able to tell the difference between them. However, there are variations in the aging requirements that divide them into two distinct groups.
What is añejo tequila?
The word "añejo" means aged in Spanish, so it's easy to conclude that añejo tequilas have a longer aging process before they are bottled. This type must be aged for a minimum of one year in an oak barrel. If it ages for more than three years, it becomes an extra añejo tequila. Being left to sit in the barrel, many of which were previously used for whiskey, infuses the spirit with that rich, amber color you may associate with top-shelf brands of tequila, as well as complex and bold flavors.
Añejo tequilas are typically more expensive, and are often enjoyed neat. Extra añejo varieties are regarded as the best type of tequila for sipping, as the long aging process results in a more complex flavor profile that you don't want to waste by combining it with a sugary margarita mix (though no one is going to stop you). In general, the darker the tequila, the longer it has been aged, resulting in richer flavors and a higher price tag.
This type of tequila will have hints of smoky oak, thanks to the aging process. If the barrel used to age it previously housed bourbon, then you may notice notes typically associated with American whiskey, such as vanilla, caramel, and dried fruits. This means you can use it to make a fun twist on bourbon cocktails, such as an Old Fashioned, if you don't enjoy sipping it neat.
What is reposado tequila?
Meaning "rested" in Spanish, reposado tequilas are still aged in an oak barrel, but only for two months up to 364 days (one more day and it would be considered an añejo). It will still take a golden shade after its time in a barrel, but it'll be lighter than the deep caramel hues found in an añejo or extra añejo. While reposado tequilas will still have slight hints of oak, vanilla, caramel, and dried fruits from the whiskey barrel, it will retain some of the citrusy, peppery notes that you expect from a blanco tequila.
While you can certainly shoot reposado tequila or sip it neat, it is also great in cocktails. It's the perfect middle ground of being complex enough to result in a sophisticated cocktail, but isn't an expensive extra añejo that makes you feel almost criminal for mixing it with anything. Try it in a refreshing paloma or a classic margarita. For an upgraded margarita, try grilling your favorite fruits, blend their juices with your reposado tequila, and you'll have a restaurant-quality drink that is the perfect combination of smoky and sweet.
While the differences between añejo and reposado tequilas come down to the aging process, understanding these subtleties can help you make the most informed choice when it comes to your drink order. Sip an amber-hued añejo tequila neat and enjoy the complex flavor profile. Choose a reposado when you're craving something a little more sophisticated than a bottom-shelf blanco, and use it to make some impressive cocktails.