Añejo Vs Reposado Tequila: What's The Difference?

The word "añejo" means aged in Spanish, so it's easy to conclude that añejo tequilas have a longer aging process before they are bottled. This type must be aged for a minimum of one year in an oak barrel. If it ages for more than three years, it becomes an extra añejo tequila. Being left to sit in the barrel, many of which were previously used for whiskey, infuses the spirit with that rich, amber color you may associate with top-shelf brands of tequila, as well as complex and bold flavors.

Añejo tequilas are typically more expensive, and are often enjoyed neat. Extra añejo varieties are regarded as the best type of tequila for sipping, as the long aging process results in a more complex flavor profile that you don't want to waste by combining it with a sugary margarita mix (though no one is going to stop you). In general, the darker the tequila, the longer it has been aged, resulting in richer flavors and a higher price tag.

This type of tequila will have hints of smoky oak, thanks to the aging process. If the barrel used to age it previously housed bourbon, then you may notice notes typically associated with American whiskey, such as vanilla, caramel, and dried fruits. This means you can use it to make a fun twist on bourbon cocktails, such as an Old Fashioned, if you don't enjoy sipping it neat.