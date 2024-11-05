The Hands-Down Best Foods To Pair With Tequila

Often enjoyed in cocktails, on the rocks, or as a shot, tequila is widely considered a sipping spirit. What many people don't realize is that tequila can also be a great accompaniment to a wide variety of foods. The nuanced flavors of the cooked agave and unique flavor notes from different expressions can pair well with everything from fresh seafood to grilled meats and desserts. The trick to pairing tequila with food is to understand the different types of tequilas and what characteristics they bring to the table.

While cheap tequila is fine for a margarita, it's best to use a top-shelf tequila or at least something mid-range to pair with your meal. A good tequila blanco will have bright citrus notes that pair perfectly with seafood. Reposados are aged longer and often have earthy, slightly sweet notes that go well with rich dishes and umami flavors. Añejos are aged the longest and have bold flavors that can stand up to red meats and decadent desserts.

Not sure which foods will work best with your tequila? We spoke to several food and beverage experts who are pros at pairing tequila with food to find out which dishes they recommend with this versatile spirit. These are their recommendations for the absolute best tequila and food pairings.