The Hands-Down Best Foods To Pair With Tequila
Often enjoyed in cocktails, on the rocks, or as a shot, tequila is widely considered a sipping spirit. What many people don't realize is that tequila can also be a great accompaniment to a wide variety of foods. The nuanced flavors of the cooked agave and unique flavor notes from different expressions can pair well with everything from fresh seafood to grilled meats and desserts. The trick to pairing tequila with food is to understand the different types of tequilas and what characteristics they bring to the table.
While cheap tequila is fine for a margarita, it's best to use a top-shelf tequila or at least something mid-range to pair with your meal. A good tequila blanco will have bright citrus notes that pair perfectly with seafood. Reposados are aged longer and often have earthy, slightly sweet notes that go well with rich dishes and umami flavors. Añejos are aged the longest and have bold flavors that can stand up to red meats and decadent desserts.
Not sure which foods will work best with your tequila? We spoke to several food and beverage experts who are pros at pairing tequila with food to find out which dishes they recommend with this versatile spirit. These are their recommendations for the absolute best tequila and food pairings.
Ceviche
Out of all the dishes the experts recommended as great matches for tequila, one came up time after time and that was ceviche. A classic Mexican ceviche features seafood like shrimp or white fish marinated in lime juice. It's often tossed with fresh tomatoes, cucumber, chilies, cilantro, and avocado. You can eat it on its own or with tostadas on the side for scooping or piling the ceviche onto. Most of the experts we spoke to agreed that the best tequila to pair with ceviche is a bright, zesty blanco.
Jen Mattioni, beverage director at the Michelin-starred Alma Fonda Fina and the soon-to-be-opened Mezcaleria Alma, told us, "Blanco tequilas are the purest expression of the agave and are usually bright and crisp; some with citrus notes, baked agave, black pepper, or an herbaceous quality. For these, I usually look for equally bright dishes to compliment the tequila. Dishes like ceviche or other raw preparations work beautifully." The light but vibrant notes of blanco tequila can bring out the freshness of the ceviche ingredients without overpowering the delicate flavors.
Mixed nuts
Roasted nuts go well with a wide variety of alcoholic beverages and tequila is no exception. The saltiness and oil content of nuts help to offset the bitterness of the alcohol. Sandro Anglas, food and beverage assistant director at Grand Hyatt Playa del Carmen, said, "I love pairing tequila with mixed nuts, especially those with a spicy kick. The crunch and heat balance the smoothness of the tequila, making it an ideal combination for me."
Multiple types of nuts pair well with tequila, from roasted peanuts to salty pistachios and buttery cashews. If you want to add some heat, you can upgrade your mixed nuts with a spicy twist by adding Tajín. This spicy chile-lime powder can add a tangy kick to an otherwise bland bag of mixed nuts. When you're going the spicy route, a reposado tequila is a great choice. Reposado tequila must be aged in oak barrels for at least two months, so it often has a slight sweetness from the agave and earthy, smoky notes that compliment the richness of the nuts and spicy chili powder.
Crab
For many of the experts we spoke to, pairing seafood with tequila is a no-brainer. One succulent seafood dish that works particularly well with tequila is crab. Beau du Bois, vice president of bar and spirits at Puesto and Roma Norte, said, "Great tequilas can be quite subtle and sublime so when paired with fresh ocean flavors, the pairing will tickle you where you like to be tickled. I mean, king crab and some Tapatio 110 Blanco ... just try to keep me away."
Tequila blanco is a great choice for crab dishes because the clean, agave-forward flavors can enhance the delicate sweetness of the crab meat without blowing out your palate. You can pair your crab cocktail, crab legs, or crab cakes with a glass of crisp tequila blanco on the rocks or a refreshing lime margarita. You can also incorporate the spirit into a sauce for the crab like a luscious tequila butter sauce or a tomato-based tequila cocktail sauce. Even creamy crab dips can benefit from a shot or two of tequila blanco.
Key lime pie
Sweet treats may not be the first thing you think of to pair with tequila, but you might be surprised at how well some work with the spirit. Master mixologist and VinoVoss AI sommelier ambassador Nikki Bonkowski told us that tequila blanco pairs well with, "Desserts that are refreshing or tart like a key lime pie." Both the tequila and key lime pie have zesty, citrusy notes, so it makes sense that they would meld beautifully together. Plus, we already know that lime and tequila are a match made in heaven, hence margaritas and tequila shots with lime.
When it comes to unique and sometimes tricky pairings like tequila and desserts, Bonkowski offered some tips for getting the best matches. She said, "Not every tequila tastes the same, so I would focus on the individual flavors you find in each." She recommends determining what flavors are prominent in the dish you're having and then choosing a tequila that has similar flavors or tasting notes that will compliment those flavors. "Knowing where you want to end up and working your way backward is the easiest way to navigate blending flavors," she said.
Sushi
Sake may be the obvious pairing for sushi, but tequila can add a different twist to your next sushi feast. Courtney Cheney, beverage manager of Ocean Prime, told us that sushi and tequila blanco work wonderfully together because, "The freshness of the seafood and the clean, bright flavors of the tequila create a truly unique combination." Many tequila blancos have citrusy, mineral notes that can cut through the oiliness of fatty fish and fried tempura dishes, as well as the richness of avocado and cream cheese.
Cheney also recommends trying tequila cocktails with sushi. She said, "Tequila cocktails can definitely be paired with food, as long as there's balance in flavor. For example, our Pineapple Picante cocktail pairs excellently with dishes like a spicy tuna roll or ahi tuna tartare — the spice and citrus in the drink enhance the boldness of the food." Other cocktails that you might want to consider with sushi include margaritas and palomas for their refreshing, fruit-forward flavors that can bring out the sweet flavors of the raw fish.
Cochinita pibil
Chef Octavio Enciso Sandoval of Boca del Cielo is a huge proponent of pairing tequila with traditional Mexican meat dishes. He said this is because, "They are the most typical and emblematic dishes of Mexico, just like tequila." One dish that he highly recommends is cochinita pibil. This hearty pork dish comes from the Yucatán region of Mexico and consists of pork shoulder or pork leg marinated in orange juice, achiote paste, and spices. The pork is then slow-cooked in banana leaves until it's tender enough to shred at the slightest touch of a fork.
In general, reposado tequilas tend to pair well with pork dishes. The aging process in oak barrels gives the tequila spicy, woody notes that compliment the sweetness of the pork. This melds beautifully with cochinita pibil, which has sweetness from the orange juice, earthiness from the achiote, and herbaceous notes from the banana leaves. In addition, reposado often contains tannins from the wooden barrels it's aged in. Those astringent tannins can help balance out fatty pork dishes like cochinita pibil.
Mole
Mole is another classic Mexican food that makes an excellent companion to tequila. The name of the dish comes from the Aztec word "mulli," which translates simply to sauce. There are countless variations of mole, many of which contain ingredients like dried chilies, tomatoes, onions, almonds, chocolate, and sesame seeds. The ingredients are typically toasted, ground, and simmered into a thick sauce that can be served over meat. You can find moles in all sorts of styles and colors, including spicy red, rich brown, vibrant green, and even delicate pink.
When it comes to choosing a tequila to go with your mole, think about the flavor profiles of the sauce and choose a tequila that will balance those flavors. For example, if the mole is on the spicy side, you might want to consider a reposado. Nikki Bonkowski said, "A reposado is sweeter in nature and will work to cool down your palate after something spicy." An añejo could also work well with a rich, chocolatey mole. Añejo tequilas are aged for a minimum of one year in oak barrels and often contain notes of vanilla, caramel, smoke, and oak, all of which can complement dark moles.
Grilled steak
Many tequila aficionados will tell you there's nothing better than sipping on a nice glass of tequila while tucking into a hearty grilled steak. Whether you're grilling up a buttery ribeye, firing up kabobs, or quick-searing flank steak for fajitas or carne asada, a bold tequila can bring out the smoky, beefy flavors of the grilled steak. As Tiffany Trickett, supervisor of Rodrigo's Mexican Grill said, "Any kind of steak dish would be a great pairing with tequila. I promise you will be pleasantly surprised."
Trickett suggests pairing steak with a bold añejo tequila. This is because the aging process gives añejo tequila complex flavor notes like toasted wood, vanilla, caramel, and spice that pair well with fatty cuts of red meat. If you're using barbecue sauce or a marinade that has sweet notes, a reposado could also work well to balance out any spicy, fruity flavors. The key is to choose a tequila with big, bold flavors that can stand up to the richness and heartiness of the steak.
Cueritos and buche
If you want to get innovative with your tequila and food pairings, consider whipping up some cueritos and buche. Cueritos are pickled pork skin, while buche is pork stomach that's been stewed for hours. Both have a bit of chewiness and rich flavors that work well in tacos or on tostadas. Cueritos are also a popular addition to tostilocos, a Mexican street food snack that consists of a bag of Tostitos corn chips cut open and piled high with ingredients like cueritos, cucumber, jicama, hot sauce, chili powder, and crunchy coated peanuts.
Beau du Bois recommends having cueritos and buche together with a nice reposado. He said, "Pork skin and stomach confit with orange, salt, and Mexican Coca Cola is dank AF. Drizzle a bit of lime over the dish and let an elegant and dry reposado cleanse fat and acid off your palate so every bite tastes like the first." The flavor notes that you typically get from tequila reposado like vanilla, oak, and spice can also meld nicely with the porky flavors of the cueritos and buche.
Cream sauces and cheese
Being the versatile spirit that it is, tequila can also pair well with cream sauces. This is where reposado can really shine. The sweetness of the cooked agave in reposado can lift the mildness of cream, while the acidity can cut through the richness. The umami element in some cheese sauces can also bring out the oaky flavors in the reposado and tone down the bitterness. You can incorporate tequila into your cream sauce or have it on the side as a palate cleanser between bites.
Considering that many cream sauces are made with cheese, it shouldn't be surprising that tequila can also pair well with a wide array of cheeses. Reposados tend to go well with nutty cheeses like manchego and gouda, while añejo can match the notes of stronger cheeses like a sharp cheddar or blue. A crisp, herbaceous blanco can accentuate a mild creamy cheese with similar notes. Just like different wines can make various cheeses sing, different tequila expressions can have the same effect. Instead of having a wine and cheese party, why not have a tequila and cheese-tasting gathering?
Caldo de res
Caldo de res is the perfect dish when you want something hearty and comforting. The name simply means "beef broth," which belies how jam-packed this soup is with meat and vegetables. It's typically made with bone-in beef shanks that cook down and give the broth deep, meaty flavors. Vegetables could include carrots, onions, potatoes, corn, and chayote. It's the perfect pick-me-up dish, especially when served with a glass of tequila on the side.
Beau du Bois says caldo de res is, "A very cozy dish that shouldn't be denied a beautiful and opulent añejo." Why does añejo pair so well with this hearty soup? Well, the lengthy aging process añejo undergoes in oak barrels gives the tequila bold notes that can stand up to the richness of the meat and broth. The warm, earthy notes and slight hints of vanilla and oak make for the perfect marriage with the hearty beef and vegetables. Plus, good añejos tend to be smooth and mellow, which is just what you want with a wholesome, feel-good soup.
Chocolate
One of the great things about pairing spirits with food is you sometimes come across unlikely matches that turn out to be revelations. Sandro Anglas said, "One pairing that surprises people is chocolate with tequila reposado or añejo. The richness of the chocolate paired with the depth of the aged tequila is incredible. And if you add a shot of espresso to the mix—it's an explosion of flavors you won't forget."
It may not be surprising that chocolate and tequila go well together considering both come from plants native to Mexico. Many tequila experts recommend pairing oaky tequilas like reposado and añejo with dark chocolate because the flavor profiles of chocolate, coffee, and caramel in the tequila match up so well with the cocoa. Extra añejos also have a luxurious richness that accentuates the creaminess and bitterness of dark chocolate. Prefer white chocolate? Tequila blanco is a great choice because the sweet creaminess of the chocolate can bring out the citrus and herbaceous notes in the blanco.
Smoked and cured meats
Aged tequilas like reposado and añejo tend to take on smoky, slightly caramelized flavors from the wood barrels they're aged in. This lends itself perfectly to meats that have also been smoked over a wood fire or with wood chips. Think brisket, ribs, or pulled pork. In addition, the bitterness of the tannins and the high alcohol content in the tequila helps to cut through the fattiness that you often get with heavier smoked meats. A nice oaky tequila can also bring out the flavors of smoked salmon with the sweetness of the agave playing off the buttery sweetness of the fish.
Cured meats are also a good match for tequila. Jen Mattioni recommends sipping on an oak-forward tequila like añejo or extra añejo with cured meats. The notes of cooked agave, leather, and spice in aged tequilas help to balance out salty, fatty meats like prosciutto, bresaola, and pancetta. Añejo tequilas also work well with chorizo because the rich spicy notes in both the spirit and the meat align perfectly.
Dulce de leche
If you're looking for another sweet treat to pair with tequila, anything with dulce de leche is a good bet. This rich, butterscotch-like sauce is made by cooking sweetened condensed milk down until it's a beautiful golden brown color and has the consistency of caramel. It's often layered into dishes like cookies and cakes or drizzled on top of desserts like ice cream, cheesecake, and flan. A classic combo is spongy tres leches cake topped with creamy dulce de leche.
Because dulce de leche is so indulgent, your best bet is to pair it with an equally decadent añejo tequila. Jen Mattioni told us, "Añejos and extra añejos are kind of the wild card in this respect, because the extra barrel aging either creates a sweeter caramel, vanilla, baking spice sip, or becomes very oaked, tasting almost like a cognac." It's the perfect smooth, sipping tequila for a rich, luxurious dessert featuring dulce de leche.