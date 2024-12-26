Soothing Ginger Hard Candy Recipe
When cold weather arrives and sniffly noses and scratchy throats become commonplace, it's always a good idea to have soothing throat drops within arm's reach. Sure, store-bought options offer a certain level of convenience, but if you're looking for a homemade alternative to such options, these ginger hard candies are the perfect remedy. Made with a few simple, wholesome ingredients, these candies are packed with the benefits of fresh ginger, honey, and citrus, offering comfort and a burst of flavor with each drop. While candy-making might seem intimidating, these candies cook in just 20 minutes, and the whole process really isn't all that complicated.
Recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse tells us, "These hard candies are so simple and easy to make, and they strike the perfect balance between the warmth of ginger and cinnamon, the soothing sweetness of honey, and a hint of lemon." While these candies are particularly ideal for those days when you wake up with a sore throat, they certainly aren't limited to such medicinal use. "You'll find yourself reaching for these whenever you need relief or something sweet," Rosenhouse says.
Gather the ingredients for soothing ginger hard candy
These homemade hard candies require just six simple ingredients, with food-grade lemon oil as an optional addition for a citrusy touch. The base of the candies is granulated sugar, balanced with a generous dose of honey for a soothing, floral sweetness. Fresh ginger adds a spicy kick, while a cinnamon stick contributes warmth and depth of flavor. You'll also need water to dissolve the sugar during the cooking process, and kosher salt to enhance the overall taste. If you're adding lemon oil, be sure to use a food-grade option like this one, as it ensures the oil is safe for consumption and is free from harmful additives.
Any heat-proof candy molds will work for this recipe, whether you prefer simple or more intricately designed candies, or even lollipops. If you don't have molds on hand, you can find affordable options at your local baking supplies or craft store, or easily purchase them online.
Step 1: Cut ginger
Use a sharp knife to cut ginger into ½-inch thick slices.
Step 2: Transfer to a small pot
Transfer ginger slices to a small pot along with honey, water, and cinnamon stick.
Step 3: Bring to a simmer
Bring to a simmer over medium heat.
Step 4: Infuse
Turn off heat, cover, and set aside to infuse for at least 30 minutes.
Step 5: Prepare candy molds
Place candy molds onto a parchment-lined baking sheet; set aside.
Step 6: Strain
Strain ginger mixture into a bowl to remove solids.
Step 7: Add sugar
Return liquid to pot and stir in sugar.
Step 8: Heat the candy
Place a candy thermometer into the pot and simmer the mixture until it reaches 260 F.
Step 9: Add salt and lemon oil
Add salt and lemon oil if using, and continue cooking until mixture reaches just under 300 F.
Step 10: Remove from heat
Remove from heat and stir gently with a heat-proof spatula until the bubbles settle.
Step 11: Pour into molds
Pour into candy molds, using a spatula to spread evenly into molds as needed.
Step 12: Set aside to cool
Set aside at room temperature for at least 30 minutes or until candies are set.
Step 13: Unmold
Unmold the candies.
Step 14: Store and enjoy the candies
Store in an airtight container or wrap each candy in parchment paper before storing.
Soothing Ginger Hard Candy
These soothing ginger hard candies are ideal for comforting sore throats - but they taste just as good as a simple sweet treat.
Ingredients
- 1 (3-inch) piece fresh ginger
- ¾ cup honey
- ½ cup water
- 1 cinnamon stick
- 1 ½ cups granulated sugar
- ⅛ teaspoon kosher salt
Optional Ingredients
- ⅛ to ¼ teaspoon food-grade lemon oil
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|21
|Total Fat
|0.0 g
|Saturated Fat
|0.0 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|5.4 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.0 g
|Total Sugars
|5.4 g
|Sodium
|2.7 mg
|Protein
|0.0 g
Can I make these ginger candies without a candy thermometer?
Using a candy thermometer when making homemade candies is the most reliable way to ensure your sugar syrup reaches the right temperature, guaranteeing that the candies will set properly when cooled. Candy-making can be tricky — too high a temperature and the mixture could burn; too low, and the candy won't set, remaining soft or sticky. A candy thermometer provides a continuous reading of the candy mixture as it cooks, making the whole process much easier to control.
But if you don't have a candy thermometer like this one, there's a simple alternative. The easiest method involves using a glass of ice water and a spoon. As the candy mixture cooks, periodically dip the spoon into the mixture and drip into a glass of ice water. You can then remove the blob of candy to check its texture. Once it firms up completely in the water, the candy is ready to remove from the heat and pour into molds. If using this technique, be sure to cook the mixture over low heat, giving yourself enough time to test it and avoid accidentally overcooking it in the process.
How long can I keep the ginger candies and how should I store them?
Hard candies are best stored at room temperature in an airtight container to maintain their flavor and texture. Ideally, they should be kept in a cool, dry place, away from direct sunlight or heat, which could cause them to soften or become sticky. When stored correctly, hard candies can last up to six months, and if freshness still allows, even longer. This makes them perfect for making in advance and having on hand for when you need a quick treat or soothing remedy.
For easy storage and sharing, Rosenhouse recommends wrapping each candy individually. "For a quick way to make these candies easy to keep on hand or share with friends, cut out small squares of parchment paper and wrap each one, twisting the ends to seal," she explains. "Transfer them to a zip-top bag or lidded jar so they're easy to grab when needed." This method not only helps preserve the texture of the candy, but also adds a thoughtful touch when gifting them.