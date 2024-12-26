Soothing Ginger Hard Candy Recipe

When cold weather arrives and sniffly noses and scratchy throats become commonplace, it's always a good idea to have soothing throat drops within arm's reach. Sure, store-bought options offer a certain level of convenience, but if you're looking for a homemade alternative to such options, these ginger hard candies are the perfect remedy. Made with a few simple, wholesome ingredients, these candies are packed with the benefits of fresh ginger, honey, and citrus, offering comfort and a burst of flavor with each drop. While candy-making might seem intimidating, these candies cook in just 20 minutes, and the whole process really isn't all that complicated.

Recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse tells us, "These hard candies are so simple and easy to make, and they strike the perfect balance between the warmth of ginger and cinnamon, the soothing sweetness of honey, and a hint of lemon." While these candies are particularly ideal for those days when you wake up with a sore throat, they certainly aren't limited to such medicinal use. "You'll find yourself reaching for these whenever you need relief or something sweet," Rosenhouse says.