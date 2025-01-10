How To Customize Kentucky Bourbon Balls For Any Occasion

If you're not from Kentucky, the first thing you think about when someone brings up the Bluegrass State could very likely be bourbon. After all, Kentucky is the bourbon capital of the US, with 95% of the world's supply of bourbon being produced there. While a bottle of bourbon can help you craft the world's best old fashioned, the flavor profile of this liquor beautifully complements the sweetness of desserts, especially chocolate. Both bourbon and cocoa often have the same undertones of flavors like oak, vanilla, caramel, and even cherries, making these two ingredients a match made in boozy dessert heaven. There are many confectionary inventions that have married bourbon and chocolate, ranging from cakes to ice cream, but bourbon balls are perhaps the most iconic Kentucky dessert out there.

If you're unfamiliar with the treat, bourbon balls are a delicious, bite-sized dessert first invented by Rebecca Ruth Candy Company in Frankfort, Kentucky in 1938. In their purest form, these no-bake desserts are traditionally made with bourbon, chocolate, confectioners' sugar, butter, and chopped nuts (pecans or walnuts are common). Some recipes will even have a whole pecan sitting right on top or a coating of cookie crumbs. However, the beauty of bourbon balls is that they are truly customizable for any occasion. By switching up what nuts you use or which coating you select, you can make a perfectly curated truffle. No matter if you are looking to make them for a holiday treat platter, a Kentucky Derby party, or a special occasion like a wedding, there are many ways to customize bourbon balls.