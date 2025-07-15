10 Of The Absolute Biggest Burgers You Can Buy From Fast Food Chains
Sometimes a small or medium-sized burger just isn't going to cut it and all that will do is the biggest burger you can find. But where, exactly, do the extremely huge burgers live? The answer might surprise you: pretty much everywhere.
That's right, nearly every fast food chain has its own version of the hugest burger ever. So, no matter where you're located, you're bound to be in the vicinity of one of these chains, and can indulge in a large meal sure to keep you full and satisfied for many hours after. The burgers on this list are stacked high into the sky, piled with sauces, toppings, cheeses, and multiple patties (and not always just the beef kind). So put your protein pants on, and get ready to plan your next big burger experience. Here are 10 of the absolute biggest burgers you can buy from fast food chains near you.
1. Triple Whopper (Burger King)
The Triple Whopper is Burger King's tallest burger, piled sky-high with three beef patties, ketchup, tomato, lettuce, mayonnaise, pickles, and onions. It's much like the regular Whopper, only larger. And not only is it one of the priciest items at Burger King, it also happens to be one of the most expensive fast food items currently available anywhere.
Unfortunately, it's not known for being one of the most appetizing options available at the chain, and ranks lowest against every other burger at Burger King. Eating one of these is, apparently, a very dry experience, as Whoppers don't typically come with cheese and the toppings aren't adequately proportionate to how much meat is actually packed inside of this burger. Of course, you could always pay extra to add some cheese, or pile on some more ketchup and mayonnaise, should you wish. Your mouth might feel a bit dry after eating this big burger, but, hey, you certainly won't be hungry for a while.
2. 4x4 (In-N-Out Burger)
The biggest burger currently available at In-N-Out is the 4x4, also known as the Quad Quad. It's made up of four 100% American beef patties, four slices of American cheese, tomato, lettuce, spread, and optional onions, all piled in between a toasted bun.
Technically it's one of the secret menu burgers you can order at In-N-Out, but In-N-Out's secret menu is actually referred to as its "not-so-secret menu." It even has its own section on the In-N-Out website, though not all not-so-secret items are listed (just the most popular ones, which includes the 4x4). In reality, In-N-Out's secret menu is quite expansive, for better or worse – though, the 4x4 isn't the best or the worst. It is simply the biggest and tallest option you have.
This wasn't always the case. A time existed when customers could add as many patties as they wanted to their In-N-Out burger, but that ceased to be allowed after someone ordered a burger with 100 patties in 2004.
3. Triple FlameThrower Signature Stackburger (Dairy Queen)
One of the biggest burgers you can currently get at Dairy Queen is the triple version of the chain's FlameThrower Signature Stackburger. This tall burger is quite the beast and comes stacked with three beef patties, pepper jack cheese, jalapeño bacon, FlameThrower sauce, tomatoes, and lettuce.
In addition to being absolutely packed with protein from all that meat, this burger is also quite the spicy creation. Not only does it get its kick from the jalapeño-infused bacon but the FlameThrower sauce and pepper jack cheese also add to the heat. It's currently the second most expensive item on the Dairy Queen menu, right after its sister burger, the equally huge Triple Backyard Bacon Ranch Signature Stackburger, which also happens to be another one of the biggest burgers you can get from a fast food chain. Watch out, Arby's — it looks like Dairy Queen also has the meats lately.
4. Big Bacon Classic Triple (Wendy's)
Wendy's Big Bacon Classic Triple is comically huge. Seriously, it's so tall, it's sort of hard to look at it without giggling a little bit. It looks like it's going to fall down at any moment, as it's piled with three of Wendy's classic square-shaped patties, three slices of cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, and mayo. The burger is quite similar to Dave's Triple, an almost equally as tall burger with one difference — the Big Bacon Classic Triple has bacon, where Dave's Triple does not.
Neither of these extremely large burgers compare to the other, smaller burger options, though, when ranking Wendy's burgers worst to best. There's just so much meat on them and it overpowers the rest of the ingredients. Perhaps if you asked for extra toppings or more cheese, the balance could be restored. That's just what happens when you pile three quarter-pound beef patties onto one burger.
5. Shack Stack (Shake Shack)
The biggest burger on the menu at Shake Shack is the Shack Stack, and this sentence sounds like a poem. The big burger consists of a quarter-pound beef patty, topped with American cheese, an additional 'Shroom burger patty, lettuce, tomato, and ShackSauce on a potato bun. Want to make it even bigger? Wish granted — you have the option to add bacon, for an additional price.
Although it's very tall, the Shack Stack isn't necessarily one of the most highly ranked burgers at Shake Shack (though it is one of its most expensive options). It's a bit of an anomaly, as it combines two very popular burgers — the ShackBurger and the 'Shroom Burger. This is an overwhelming combination of two very different patties, one of which is a portobello mushroom stuffed with cheese. It's all just a little ... much. You're probably better off ordering either a ShackBurger or 'Shroom Burger on their own.
6. Burg-R-Tater Melt (Jack in the Box)
The Burg-R-Tater Melt is a fascinating burger with an equally fascinating name. It's completely singular, and unlike anything on other fast food chain menus. It's also perplexingly beautiful to look at, as it's colorfully stacked high with a beef patty, bacon, a whole hash brown patty, three types of cheese and ranch, all in between a buttery croissant. It's half burger, half melt, all gigantic.
This burger elicits so many questions. Is it breakfast? Is it dinner? Yes, to both questions ... it's everything. Interestingly enough, Jack in the Box refers to it as a late night MVP of their menu. This checks out, since probably the perfect time to eat a combination of breakfast and dinner that's covered in ranch is the middle of the night. Plus, it's listed in the burger section of its menu, so it's technically a burger and not a breakfast menu item — and quite the hefty one at that.
7. Triple El Diablo Burger (Carl's Jr.)
Carl's Jr. is known for its humongous burger options. The Triple El Diablo Burger contains three beef patties, two bacon strips, pepper jack cheese, jalapeño poppers, jalapeño coins, and habanero ranch sauce. It's honestly hard to understand how all of these ingredients stay inside of the bun.
Eating this burger sort of feels like taking a bite of every single snack at a Super Bowl party all at once. It's so incredibly bulbous, there's no way you're fitting the whole thing in your mouth. It's certainly not the worst thing you can order based on the ranking of Carl's Jr. menu items (that title belongs to the Chicken Stars), but it's just a little too dramatic to be something worth ordering again and again. That said, this is a burger that might actually benefit from having extra beef patties on it, since the jalapeño poppers are very overwhelming and pretty much all you can taste on the single-patty version.
8. Triple Bacon Deluxe (Culver's)
The Triple Bacon Deluxe Burger from Wisconsin-based chain Culver's consists of three beef patties, two strips of bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, red onions, and mayonnaise on a buttery, toasted bun. If you're in the mood for a classic Culver's ButterBurger with an added bacon flair, this is the (very tall) burger for you.
The Triple Bacon Deluxe is quite similar in design to the Deluxe Burger, which is known for being the absolute best burger on the Culver's menu. The only difference between the two large burgers is the addition of bacon on the former, which adds a whopping $2 to the price. However, the bacon is not known for being the best quality, and has even been called "limp." It's that bacon, however, that gives the Triple Bacon Deluxe the edge and crowns it the biggest burger you can order from the Culver's menu.
9. Triple Meat Whataburger (Whataburger)
Often referred to as one of the best regional fast food chains in America, Whataburger is a Texan treasure known for its gigantic burgers (and of course that famous Whataburger Spicy Ketchup). The biggest burger you can find at the chain is the straightforwardly named Triple Meat Whataburger, which is exactly what it sounds like and consists of a 5-inch large bun, three 5-inch large beef patties, tomatoes, lettuce, pickles, diced onions, and mustard.
This burger is pretty much just your standard Whataburger with two extra patties added on. You do have the option to add extra toppings to it, should you want to make it even bigger, but they will come with an additional charge (except for grilled onions — those are free). If you're in the mood for a big burger that also promises to be exactly 5-inches wide, Whataburger is the chain for you.
10. Big Dill Triple Sonic Smasher (Sonic)
The Big Dill Triple Sonic Smasher is sort of fantastic to behold. Yes, it's a behemoth of a burger, and definitely one of the biggest you'll find at a fast food chain. But what makes it so interesting is that it's a very pretty burger to look at. It's ... sort of gorgeous looking, for a fast food menu item. This is probably due to the colorfulness of the ingredients, which are pretty unique for a chain burger.
The Big Dill Triple Sonic Smasher is packed with a ton of food. It consists of three hand-smashed beef patties, three slices of American cheese, dill pickle seasoned crispy cucumbers, pickle chips, and lettuce in between a potato bun. It's those seasoned crispy cucumbers and pickle chips that add beautiful pops of green hues to the massive burger, making it pretty to look at as well as fulfilling the promise of its name to be the most pickle-packed burger around.