5 Secret Menu Burgers You Can Order At In-N-Out

If you were born and raised in California, you know that the Golden State has one sacred rule: In-N-Out Burger is, far and away, the crowning jewel of the West Coast's fast food scene. If you attend college somewhere else or move away, every trip back home will begin with a meal of animal-style fries, melting into crisp, cheesy nostalgia with every sauce-slathered bite.

Still, sometimes being too attached to your usual order causes you to miss out on everything else that's out there. Even though In-N-Out does stick to just burgers and fries, there's a surprising number of fan-made and official variations that put a little spin on the meal you know and love. So whether you're a regular patron looking to switch things up, or an out-of-stater wanting to order like a local, here are a few not-so-secret menu items to try when the regular cheeseburger just isn't cutting it.