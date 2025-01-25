The One Ingredient You Need To Create Copycat Whataburger Spicy Ketchup
Whataburger is known for its Texan charm and hearty burgers. The fan-favorite regional chain, which first opened in 1950, has nearly 900 locations in the United States; however, 760 of them are in Texas. If you are in a state such as New York, Pennsylvania, or California, you may have never heard of the chain as it does not have storefronts in those areas. In fact, Whataburger is only present in 16 of the 50 states. Offering a menu similar to McDonald's and Burger King, the fast food restaurant serves burgers, french fries, and milkshakes, along with a few special items. One of its signature offerings is its spicy ketchup. The delicious condiment is perfect for dipping French fries or spreading on a burger. It carries a unique, tangy flavor and a spicy kick that lingers. But what sets the spicy ketchup apart from the regular ketchup?
As one may expect, the ingredient change is subtle. The base of the spicy ketchup is regular ketchup with just one different ingredient. We know this because Whataburger sells squeeze bottles. Taking a look at the ingredients listing: Both contain typical ingredients, such as tomato paste, high fructose corn syrup, distilled vinegar, sugar, salt, onion powder, garlic powder, and various spices. But, in addition to those ingredients, the spicy ketchup also contains red jalapeño pepper puree.
How to make Whataburger spicy ketchup
If you are looking to replicate the taste of Whataburger's spicy ketchup, you can do so easily. Red jalapeño puree is a common wholesale item and similar items can be found under a variety of different names in regular grocery stores. First, let's look at a wholesaler's offering of the item, as it is likely that the manufacturers of the fast food condiment purchase the ingredients in that way. According to The Chili Pepper Company, a chili wholesale company, red jalapeño puree is made solely of red jalapeño peppers and salt. Therefore, when looking for an alternative, you are looking for something with equally simple ingredients.
Start by pursuing the condiment aisle and looking for hot sauces. Then you will want to locate a jalapeño paste or sauce that has few added ingredients. You can also look into subbing the jalapeno paste for a chili pepper paste, which may be easier to locate. Other worthwhile alternatives are sriracha sauce or a smoky harissa paste — known to add a flavorful kick to roasted vegetables. If you have a food processor or blender, you can make your own jalapeño paste by mixing together chopped jalapeños, salt, and a splash of water until creamy. When it comes to how much pepper paste to add to the regular ketchup, that all depends on your taste buds. The more pepper paste you add, the spicier the condiment will be. If you don't like high spice levels, add a small amount at a time.