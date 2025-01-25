The One Ingredient You Need To Create Copycat Whataburger Spicy Ketchup

Whataburger is known for its Texan charm and hearty burgers. The fan-favorite regional chain, which first opened in 1950, has nearly 900 locations in the United States; however, 760 of them are in Texas. If you are in a state such as New York, Pennsylvania, or California, you may have never heard of the chain as it does not have storefronts in those areas. In fact, Whataburger is only present in 16 of the 50 states. Offering a menu similar to McDonald's and Burger King, the fast food restaurant serves burgers, french fries, and milkshakes, along with a few special items. One of its signature offerings is its spicy ketchup. The delicious condiment is perfect for dipping French fries or spreading on a burger. It carries a unique, tangy flavor and a spicy kick that lingers. But what sets the spicy ketchup apart from the regular ketchup?

As one may expect, the ingredient change is subtle. The base of the spicy ketchup is regular ketchup with just one different ingredient. We know this because Whataburger sells squeeze bottles. Taking a look at the ingredients listing: Both contain typical ingredients, such as tomato paste, high fructose corn syrup, distilled vinegar, sugar, salt, onion powder, garlic powder, and various spices. But, in addition to those ingredients, the spicy ketchup also contains red jalapeño pepper puree.