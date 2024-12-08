Every Wendy's Burger, Ranked Worst To Best

The Baconator comes with applewood smoked bacon and cheese as its main toppings. While the exact number of slices included on other burgers isn't advertised, this one had more than any of the other sandwiches that we tried. Bacon and cheese are sandwiched between two quarter-pound patties, which helps distribute the ingredients well in every bite. The calorie count on this sandwich is 960, a bit better than the massive three-patty options.

The Baconator doesn't include any toppings other than ketchup and mayo and it's this lack of extras that earned it a lower spot on our list than we expected. Also known as Utah fry sauce thanks to its use in that state as a dipping sauce, this creamy combo is delicious and included on most of Wendy's burgers.

As bacon-lovers, a burger called the Baconator got our attention. But without the balance of flavor that the lettuce, tomato, and onion provide, this one was pretty dull. It also didn't include pickles, a must-have for any good burger in our book. If you love Wendy's charbroiled burger patties and bacon, you'll like this sandwich since that's pretty much all it includes. But if you want even a little bit of extra taste, try something else.