We Tried 7 Burgers From Culver's, And This Was The Absolute Best

Culver's is a popular Midwest-born chain from America's dairy capital of Wisconsin. For those unfamiliar with the chain, it's like a less expensive version of Shake Shack. Culver's keeps beef and dairy at the forefront of its menu, with burgers and frozen custard as the main sellers. With plenty of tasty melt–style sandwiches and burgers, Chowhound tried and ranked each Culver's burger from best to worst. According to our taste-tester, first place goes to the Culver's Deluxe, proving that simplicity can be a virtue in fast food.

The Culver's Deluxe is made with two "fresh, never frozen" smashed beef patties. It's topped with American cheese, raw red onion, tomato, pickles, shredded lettuce, and mayonnaise — stacked between two toasty, buttered buns. It's a quintessential cheeseburger if we've ever seen one. It outranks its ButterBurger brethren by having a balance of ingredients from the fresh, crunchy veggies to the buttery buns. The toppings aid the savory beef flavor rather than distract from it, so it's easy to see why even Andrew Zimmern can't get enough of Culver's.