Every Single Burger At Burger King, Ranked Worst To Best
Burger King was a relatively late bloomer in the fast-food world, opening years after the big names like Sonic, McDonald's, Whataburger, and Dairy Queen. Still, the chain has held its own and made a big name for itself by having a reputation for hearty-sized burgers with supremely fresh toppings.
We've all heard of the Whopper, but what of the franchise's other burgers? With a name like Burger King, one would suspect its menu to be a long list of delicious burgers to choose from — and you would be correct. Despite a history of scandals in the company's history (anyone remember the clamor around the pitch-black Halloween bun?), Burger King is turning out some great burgers. Still, some are better than others, and if you'd rather not stuff yourself on the whole menu to find the best burger, use this list I've put together based on best toppings, flavor, value, and craveability.
16. Triple Whopper
This burger was simply not enjoyable. Three patties stacked on top of each other — no cheese, no sauce on the bottom bun or in between the patties. It created a borderline choking hazard of dry food. The only kind of person I see the Triple Whopper serving is a body builder who needs to pack on protein and calories and doesn't pay much mind to how their food tastes going down.
For an extra charge, you can add cheese to the Triple Whopper, which I highly recommend if you intend on ordering it (get some extra sauce packets too while you're at it). It was my least favorite burger on the Burger King menu simply because of the proportions of topping to patty — it was incredibly dry. If I'm hungry enough to want three patties, I would be much happier ordering three Jr. burgers that rated higher on this list. They come with a more proportionate amount of sauce, are more enjoyable to eat, and the price is comparable.
15. Hamburger
The Burger King hamburger is built simply with pickles, ketchup, and mustard on top of a patty with a sesame seed bun. The pickles have a great crunch and add a necessary brightness to the burger, but overall, it's quite dry. The bun is crumbly, the patty lacks juiciness, and there isn't enough sauce to compensate for these shortcomings.
Admittedly, I'm missing cheese, and I see no reason to order this rather sad hamburger unless you're lactose intolerant (but even then, there are much better dairy-free burgers that ranked higher up on this list). Ultimately, if I'm going to enjoy a hamburger with limited toppings and no cheese, the patty and bun need to be moist and flavorful. In this case, both of these components were simply too dry, lacking both flavor and an enjoyable texture. With much better options on the menu, I wouldn't see any reason to order this burger again.
14. BBQ Bacon Whopper Jr.
I'm a huge fan of barbecue sauce on just about everything, especially when combined with bacon, but this one just didn't deliver. The first noticeable element is the barbecue sauce. It's quite vinegary — most comparable to a barbecue sauce from Virginia or the Carolinas in the grand scheme of U.S. barbecue sauces — and the flat sweetness of corn syrup is quite noticeable.
The bacon is much too flimsy and light in flavor to hold up to an overpoweringly acidic and unbalanced barbecue sauce. The other ingredients add an enjoyable texture, but the flavor of the sauce drowns everything out. The one perk to this, and what keeps the BBQ Bacon Whopper Jr. a step ahead of the rest, is the moisture. The dry buns and patties definitely need some sauce, and although the flavor isn't quite there with this one, it does greatly improve the texture.
13. Double Whopper Jr.
The Double Whopper Jr. is a smaller version of the fast food chain's signature burger, complete with pickles, tomatoes, lettuce, onion, ketchup, mayo, and two small patties. As is the case with all of the Whoppers, they don't automatically come with cheese included. I've got to hand it to BK — the lettuce, tomato, and onion are crispy and fresh, almost making me forget I'm in a fast food joint. The tomatoes have a nice thickness, the lettuce shows no sign of oxidation, and the onions aren't dry.
That being said, this burger didn't rate very highly simply because it was too dry. No sauce on the bottom bun means all the moisture lingers on the top and doesn't penetrate through to those two patties. The absence of cheese is also noticeable. While I didn't particularly enjoy this burger, a slice of cheese between those two dry patties would go a long way.
12. Double bacon cheeseburger
The double bacon cheeseburger is definitely a step up from the Double Whopper Jr. — a slice of American cheese can go a long way to create a more pleasant mouthfeel, while also rounding out the flavors. This burger is crafted with ketchup and mustard, crisp pickles, two patties, American cheese, and a couple slices of limp bacon. This burger was more well-rounded than the lower rankings, offering more sauce, flavor, and better mouthfeel. It simply tasted better than the overly dry stacked patties or super vinegary barbecue sauce. The cheese, amount of sauce and pickles, and bacon make it a more enjoyable burger, flavor and texture wise.
Still, the bacon is quite a disappointment, and this particular burger had more mustard than anything, which overwhelmed the flavors. The bacon isn't enjoyable enough to make me want to pay the price for it — I believe you'd be better off paying extra for cheese.
11. Double Whopper
Although the Double Whopper is just a larger version of the Double Whopper Jr., I found this one to be a bit more enjoyable. The patty-to-meat ratio in the larger version is better balanced, with less of the ultra-dry bun. I suspect they have quite a stockpile of buns in the freezer, as all of them have been quite dry and starting to crack on top.
The toppings are the same (lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, ketchup), and I appreciated them more on this burger as they were more evenly spread from end to end with plenty of mayo and juicy tomatoes to keep the two patties alive. I find myself wishing that there was a schmear of mayo on the bottom bun to help bring some moisture downwards, but seeing as this is fast food, I suspect they're trying to avoid the bottom bun sogginess if it sits in the package for too long.
I would potentially order this burger again, although most certainly with the addition of cheese (hopefully between the two dry patties).
10. Impossible Whopper
Impossible patties are one of many vegetarian options, allowing those who don't consume meat to still enjoy a burger. I was a bit apprehensive to try this burger, as I'm sure many meat-lovers can understand. Although I've had plenty of meat replacements before, I don't always find them enjoyable or appetizing. The Impossible Whopper surprised me, though. At first bite, it's clear that it's not a meat patty — but not in a bad way. It was a bit lighter in feel and flavor and came across more like an enjoyable sandwich than a burger. The patty had a bit more moisture than the meat patties, and was the perfect size for the bun. The generous amounts of pickles, veg, and sauce covered any potentially off-putting flavors and added a lot of texture and flavor.
The Impossible patty was enjoyable enough that I would consider ordering it again, although there was a slight mushroom-esque aftertaste that lingered for a while. Still, I found myself coming back to it later to finish the leftovers.
9. Whopper Jr.
The Whopper Jr., being just the smaller version of the well-known Whopper, is a great option for days when you'd prefer a snack-sized burger as opposed to the whole Quarter-Pounder. You would think the two burgers, being just different sizes, would be rated similarly, but this particular one came with the opposite problem of many of the burgers previously discussed: too much sauce.
In this respect, I enjoyed it more than the burgers that ranked lower in this list for being too dry. In my opinion, a burger should be a bit messy and is often more enjoyable when it's getting all over your fingers. At the same time, I'm not the biggest fan of ketchup, and this one was smothered in it to the point of overwhelming the taste of meat with acidic sweetness. All in all, it's a solid mini-burger which I would likely order again, although I'll surely be adding cheese in the future.
8. Bacon cheeseburger
With the additions of melted American cheese and bacon strips, the bacon cheeseburger is a step up from the Whopper Jr. Although, let's be real, the bacon at BK isn't much to get excited about. It does add an element of flavor and texture, but it is far from what I dream of when I crave bacon. On top of that, you pay a decent amount more just for the inclusion of those two limp pieces of bacon, which is why I've ranked it below the cheeseburger.
Still, the combo of bright pickles, melted cheese, ketchup, mustard, and bacon strips makes for a pleasantly enjoyable small-sized burger. The use of mustard rather than mayo adds a touch of spice to the overall flavor, which complements the bacon well. It's an all-around easy-to-understand burger, offering more appeal to the masses than a massive Triple Whopper or an Impossible burger. If you find the addition of bacon worthwhile, you'll probably enjoy this burger.
7. Cheeseburger
The cheeseburger from Burger King is straightforward and hard to argue with. It's got everything you'd expect of a small, affordably priced burger: cheese, ketchup, mustard, and crunchy, delicious pickles. It has all of the components I enjoyed in the bacon cheeseburger with one key difference: I just don't think the price difference is worth it for limp, sad bacon. The cheeseburger is close to a dollar cheaper than the bacon cheeseburger and delivers the same straightforward flavor. Unless you're a huge fan of thin bacon, I think the cheeseburger serves its purpose just fine.
Whether or not I would choose this cheeseburger over another fast food chain's remains to be seen. The bun is still a bit dry, with not quite enough juice from the patty to make up for its crumbly texture — which is why I didn't find it more enjoyable than the Whopper. Still, I would revisit this burger again in hopes the bun would be higher quality next time.
6. Whopper
The Whopper, Burger King's signature burger. It stirred up quite a controversy when it first came out in 1957, as most fast food joints were only selling the smaller-sized patties we're so accustomed to. But ultimately, Burger King being the "home of the Whopper" is what made the brand the big name it is today.
It's a great burger. Loaded with crispy lettuce, fresh tomato, onion, and a good amount of sauce, everything sits in balance, mingling together in perfect harmony at each bite. The only thing I'm missing is cheese, which you have to pay extra for. Thus, judging based on how the burgers come straight off the menu, unedited, I couldn't rank it quite as high as those that do have cheese. That being said, there's a mind-blowing number of ways you can customize your Whopper, which adds some levels of fun and experimentation I would be curious to play with.
5. Bacon King
The Bacon King is definitely a meat-lover's burger, designed with carnivores in mind. Not a vegetable in sight, just two patties, a few slices of cheese, bacon, ketchup, and mayo. Given the name of the burger, I'm expecting (and hoping for) a lot of bacon flavor. It's a bit of a letdown in that aspect. The bacon is definitely fast-food bacon — skimpy, a bit rubbery, and very little smoky bacon flavor.
Nonetheless, this is still a burger I would order again. There's a theme to it and harmony between the ingredients. The cheese and mayo melt together and ooze over the meat enticingly. Delightfully, there's cheese both on top and between the two patties. It has enough toppings to keep each bite moist and full of flavor, and is enjoyable to eat (if you're a fan of vegetable-free burgers).
4. Texas Double Whopper
The Texas Double Whopper features two patties (with a few melty slices of American cheese on top of each), lettuce, tomato, onion, bacon, jalapeños, pickles, ketchup, and mustard. I've rated it higher than the Whopper, and notably higher than the Double Whopper, for being much more flavorful and well-rounded.
First of all, the cheese makes a huge difference in mouthfeel, bridging the gap between those two patties and adding a layer of moisture. Second, I'm a sucker for spice and the jalapeños are delicious. They're also not overly spicy — I think someone with a lower spice tolerance would still enjoy this burger. It was a step above the Bacon King for me with all those crisp, refreshing vegetables adding layers of flavor, although I did find that it was a bit heavy on the mustard, which detracted from the overall enjoyability.
3. Double cheeseburger
The double cheeseburger checked a lot of boxes: nice proportions, a good amount of sauce and pickles, and a slice of melted American cheese resting atop each of the two patties. It's amazing how much of a difference those slices of cheese can make, which does make me wonder if my aversion to the choking-hazard Triple Whopper could be rectified with a nice slice of American cheese included in each layer.
I found the double cheeseburger to be excellently proportioned. It's built with good amounts of sauce, cheese, meat, and pickles for the size of the bun. The bun, as has been the case with most of these burgers, was pretty dry, but all of the added components distracted from it pretty well and made for a solid burger. I found it more enjoyable than the Texas Whopper for its approachability and the fact that the sauces were better-balanced.
2. Rodeo Burger
After trying so many burgers, the Rodeo Burger was a delight. Super simple, straight to the point, four ingredients: patty, bun, onion rings, barbecue sauce. Thankfully, this was not the same barbecue sauce used in the BBQ Bacon Whopper Jr. — this one had a richer, smokier flavor nicely complemented by a molasses-like sweetness. The fried onion rings (which apparently aren't made from thick onion slices like most restaurants) are fantastic, blending perfectly with the sauce and adding a layer of crunch to this simple but appealing burger. The flavors: smoky, sweet, and umami, all in perfect balance.
I almost put the Rodeo Burger in first place (it was really only knocked to second for having a dryer bun). I would revisit Burger King for this specific burger, which makes it a strong second-place contender. Overall, it is simple and delicious and checks many boxes in terms of flavor, texture, and enjoyment.
1. Dragon Flame-Grilled Whopper
We eat with our eyes first, and this was definitely the case when unwrapping this beautiful burger. Black sesame seeds sit in stark contrast to a brightly tie-dyed magenta and orange bun. But the eye-catching color isn't the only good thing about it—out of all the burgers, this bun was particularly moist and had a more enjoyable flavor. I suspect that because it's here for a limited-time collab promoting "How to Train Your Dragon," these buns have been baked more recently and have had less time to sit in the freezer and dry out.
The bun isn't the only component that landed this burger in first place: this Dragon Flame-Grilled burger does, in fact, have a lovely smoked flavor, which combined with the fresh toppings makes for a well-rounded, all-around enjoyable eating experience. According to the Burger King employees, the patty is cooked on a char-broiler where it's kissed by real flame, adding to its smoky flavor.
Given the freshness of the bun, the flavor and juiciness of the patty, and the perfect proportions of lettuce, tomato, onion, bacon, and sauces, it was an easy first-place pick.
Methodology
To rank the whole Burger King burger menu in an approachable way, I ordered each burger exactly as it came on the menu with no subtractions or additions. Noticeably, this meant that none of the basic Whoppers came with cheese, which landed most of them further down the list than one might suspect. Of course, if you're a fan of Whoppers, this situation can easily be remedied by ordering them with adjustments to your liking.
I largely judged based on texture and mouthfeel (how crumbly, dry, or juicy the components were), quality or quantity of ingredients (such as how many strips of bacon they actually get), whether or not there was a proportionate sauce to bun and patty ratio, and the overall flavor. Cost also played a role in my rankings, observing whether the price differences were really worthwhile.
I was less concerned with looks in this ranking — given that it's fast food, sometimes (or all the time), you're burger may come squished, discombobulated, or with all the toppings piled on one uneven side. This was the case for a few of the burgers, but didn't play into my ranking. So long as all the ingredients are there, I can still judge based on more important components than looks.