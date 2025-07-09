Every Single Burger At Burger King, Ranked Worst To Best

To rank the whole Burger King burger menu in an approachable way, I ordered each burger exactly as it came on the menu with no subtractions or additions. Noticeably, this meant that none of the basic Whoppers came with cheese, which landed most of them further down the list than one might suspect. Of course, if you're a fan of Whoppers, this situation can easily be remedied by ordering them with adjustments to your liking.

I largely judged based on texture and mouthfeel (how crumbly, dry, or juicy the components were), quality or quantity of ingredients (such as how many strips of bacon they actually get), whether or not there was a proportionate sauce to bun and patty ratio, and the overall flavor. Cost also played a role in my rankings, observing whether the price differences were really worthwhile.

I was less concerned with looks in this ranking — given that it's fast food, sometimes (or all the time), you're burger may come squished, discombobulated, or with all the toppings piled on one uneven side. This was the case for a few of the burgers, but didn't play into my ranking. So long as all the ingredients are there, I can still judge based on more important components than looks.