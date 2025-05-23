16 Best Sauces To Dip Your Pizza In

Pizza is a food that's beloved by many, and it's easy to see why. You can customize the pie's sauce base, stick with the classic shredded mozzarella or dive into more flavorful cheeses, and mix and match your toppings, but you can also complete your bite by serving it with a dipping sauce.

Pizza can stand on its own more comfortably than other foods commonly accompanied with dipping sauces, like fries and chicken nuggets. While it doesn't necessarily need to have sauce, it's always nice to know that you have the option to switch up your pizza routine by serving it with one. The sauce you select can reinforce the flavors in your toppings or take your bite in an entirely new and unexpected direction.

Whether you're looking to step up your homemade pizza game or need inspiration for how to spruce up your mediocre delivery pie, we've got you covered. Here are some of the tastiest dipping sauces you can serve with your pizza, and advice on how to pair them with your pizza toppings of choice.