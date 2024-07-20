What To Do With Canned Chicken So It Tastes Great On Its Own

Don't sleep on canned chicken. It's great to add into dips, such as buffalo chicken dip or any Tex-Mex dip that needs a little protein; or, you can use it to make an easy chicken salad recipe. But sometimes, you're looking for a quick meal that will help you stay full, and reaching for canned chicken isn't a bad idea. The downside, though, is that it doesn't always taste great on its own. Thankfully, there are a number of ways you can jazz it up.

Canned chicken is safe to eat from the can and fully cooked, so it's great to take with you on a hike or long trip where you won't have access to a kitchen. It tends to have added sodium, which is good for flavor and means there's no real need to add more salt (though you can if you want). Rather, focus on minimal ingredients that will build flavor, including anything from a little Cajun seasoning to furikake or everything bagel seasoning.