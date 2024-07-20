What To Do With Canned Chicken So It Tastes Great On Its Own
Don't sleep on canned chicken. It's great to add into dips, such as buffalo chicken dip or any Tex-Mex dip that needs a little protein; or, you can use it to make an easy chicken salad recipe. But sometimes, you're looking for a quick meal that will help you stay full, and reaching for canned chicken isn't a bad idea. The downside, though, is that it doesn't always taste great on its own. Thankfully, there are a number of ways you can jazz it up.
Canned chicken is safe to eat from the can and fully cooked, so it's great to take with you on a hike or long trip where you won't have access to a kitchen. It tends to have added sodium, which is good for flavor and means there's no real need to add more salt (though you can if you want). Rather, focus on minimal ingredients that will build flavor, including anything from a little Cajun seasoning to furikake or everything bagel seasoning.
How to add flavor to canned chicken
If you want to add flavor without turning the chicken into a whole new meal, seasonings are your friend. Whether you go spicy and add a little packaged taco seasoning or savory with furikake is up to you. Start with a little at a time, then add more to taste. Beyond the seasonings, you can also add flavor with bottled sauces that will give the canned chicken a little more bite with no effort. If you're someone who always has a mini bottle of Tabasco sauce on hand, now is the time to use it. Barbecue sauce and buffalo sauce are easy flavor additions, too. To make it a little more appetizing, drain the water from the can before seasoning the chicken.
Build texture by eating the canned chicken with crackers or adding it to a piece of bread. But if you don't have access to these ingredients, it's totally fine to just enjoy it with a fork. The chicken is nonperishable, so if you're traveling, seasonings or hot sauce — other shelf-stable ingredients — are your best bet for adding great flavor in a pinch. Keep in mind that once you open the can, that chicken will need to be refrigerated, so as a pro tip, buy the smaller, single-serving cans so there aren't any leftovers.