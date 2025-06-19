Why Marinating Your Chicken Is Crucial For Chicken Korma

As the sauce bubbles gently, the rich, nutty aroma of korma emerges. The fresh, herbaceous note of coriander mingles with the earthiness of cumin; bright turmeric, warm garam masala, and woody cardamom linger in the air. But this unmistakable fragrance and flavor doesn't just happen — when it's done right, korma demands a significant time investment. And even if you've simmered, soaked, and spiced your way through a chicken korma recipe, it might not be time enough to release this curry dish's delicious potential. Sunny Singh, co-founder of Indolicious and Adobo Fresh Burrito Franchising Corp, told Chowhound that many home cooks are missing an essential step. Taking the time to marinate the meat helps bring out chicken korma's best taste, texture, and aroma.

Yes, the extra step will add at least a few hours to the process and will require a little more planning ahead to let the marinade do its work, but skipping this initial immersion can affect that final product. Not marinating the meat at all (or even not marinating it for long enough) can cause the chicken in your korma to become dry as it braises, so the additional step is worth the wait. "Chicken korma is a very tasty dish," says Singh, "but needs a lot of patience to make."