Why Marinating Your Chicken Is Crucial For Chicken Korma
As the sauce bubbles gently, the rich, nutty aroma of korma emerges. The fresh, herbaceous note of coriander mingles with the earthiness of cumin; bright turmeric, warm garam masala, and woody cardamom linger in the air. But this unmistakable fragrance and flavor doesn't just happen — when it's done right, korma demands a significant time investment. And even if you've simmered, soaked, and spiced your way through a chicken korma recipe, it might not be time enough to release this curry dish's delicious potential. Sunny Singh, co-founder of Indolicious and Adobo Fresh Burrito Franchising Corp, told Chowhound that many home cooks are missing an essential step. Taking the time to marinate the meat helps bring out chicken korma's best taste, texture, and aroma.
Yes, the extra step will add at least a few hours to the process and will require a little more planning ahead to let the marinade do its work, but skipping this initial immersion can affect that final product. Not marinating the meat at all (or even not marinating it for long enough) can cause the chicken in your korma to become dry as it braises, so the additional step is worth the wait. "Chicken korma is a very tasty dish," says Singh, "but needs a lot of patience to make."
Marinate the meat for flavor and texture
Most marinades are broadly a combination of fat, salt, acid, sugar, and aromatics or herbs — and each ingredient has its function. Sunny Singh's chicken korma marinade consists of full-fat yogurt, ginger, garlic paste, and spices like cumin, turmeric, salt, red chili powder, and garam masala adjusted to taste. The acid in this marinade is the yogurt, and it works to tenderize the meat by denaturing the actin and myosin proteins and dissolving the collagen in the connective tissue. The salt also helps break down the myosin protein, which makes muscles contract, so that the meat shrinks less and retains more moisture (and thereby, more juiciness). And that bright, bold collection of aromatics and spices infuse their cacophony of flavors more effectively in a marinade than when you just season while the chicken cooks. "Marinating is important to ensure the flavor and aroma that we're looking for in chicken korma penetrates the meat," says Singh. "Marinating with yogurt helps ensure meat remains tender with appropriate moisture retention."
It isn't just the ingredients that matter, though; don't make timing mistakes with your chicken marinade. Singh suggests leaving your chicken in the yogurt marinade for at least four to six hours — but keep it in overnight for the best flavor and texture results. Don't leave it for much longer than that, though. The acidic yogurt will continue to break down the chicken's proteins as it sits, and the meat can turn gooey or tough if that denaturing goes on too long.
For best results, stick to the recipe the first (and second) time
To the untrained eye, chicken korma can seem like a dish designed for experimentation. You're mixing piles of spices and handfuls of herbs into a bubbling pot of creamy sauce and letting it simmer — but korma is intricate, and its flavors are bold. Small adjustments make a big difference. So in each step (marinade included), Sunny Singh advises that first-timers follow the recipe. "There is a tendency to change recipes as we go, but to ensure the product comes out the way you like, the recipe has to be followed to the tee," says Singh. "Even a slight change in recipe can result in a huge change in taste when cooking complicated dishes like chicken korma."
Of course, you may need to find a swap for turmeric if it's not in your pantry or make your curry dairy-free because of dietary restrictions, but it's important to rely on precision at the start for the best results. Refer to a trusted recipe for ingredient measurements, marinade timing, and cooking lengths. "Once you have mastered one recipe that you like, little tweaks can be tried to make it better," Singh reassures, "but if you are making [it] for [the] first few times, I would advise staying away from your inner chef and following the recipe."