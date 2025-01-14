How Yogurt Tenderizes Even The Toughest Steaks

Lactic acid isn't the only tenderizer in yogurt, though. Other components of yogurt that make it work so well as a meat tenderizer are calcium and bacteria. Calcium is thought to activate the enzymes that break down collagen, one of the proteins in meat. The bacteria used to ferment yogurt are live and active cultures, which can also break down proteins if the yogurt hasn't been heat-treated, which would kill the cultures.

In addition to softening the texture of meat, yogurt also adds depth of flavor. Being able to marinate over time gives the herbs and spices you've added to the mixture an opportunity to infuse into the meat. Additionally, yogurt coats the outside of the steak, caramelizing in a unique way when you cook the meat. Instead of the hard, snappy crisp you get from the cooked sugar you find in most marinades, the yogurt provides a flaky crispness that absorbs smoke a high-heat sear provides.

A marinade is also a convenient way to use up yogurt on the verge of going bad. Any amount you have on hand makes a worthwhile addition. But if possible, use a half cup of yogurt for every pound of meat. With thicker yogurts, add a little milk, water, or lemon juice to thin it out. After a spin over high heat, you may think twice before you reach for any other tenderizers again.