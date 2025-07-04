17 Simple Upgrades To Instantly Improve Your Baked Salmon

Salmon is one of the most beginner-friendly fish to work with (aside from canned tuna, of course). There are so many different ways to cook this flavorful yet not overwhelmingly fishy protein, including outside on a grill, on the stovetop, or, the reason we're gathered here today, in the oven. Baked salmon can be a set-it-and-forget-it meal, an easy way to get food on the table without having to do much besides plop the fish from the seafood market paper into a pan or baking sheet. But, if you want to truly do this beautiful protein justice, you're going to have to get creative and step outside the box a little bit.

Luckily, many of the best ways to instantly upgrade your baked salmon don't require too much planning, cooking skill, or time. To get some ideas, we caught (fish pun intended) up with three experts: Rima Kleiner, registered dietitian and recipe developer for Dish on Fish; Marissa Stevens, recipe developer and founder of Pinch and Swirl; and Jessica Chan, recipe developer for Jecca Chantilly. They shared their top tips for elevating this tasty and easy protein.