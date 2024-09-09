Upgrade Your Chicken Salad With A Mediterranean Style Twist
Chicken salad is a dependable option that comes in clutch anytime you have leftover rotisserie chicken or a hankering for a hearty but refreshing salad or sandwich. But if you're ready to give your chicken salad a flavorful upgrade, it's time to think outside the mayo jar. For a Mediterranean-inspired twist, try swapping the traditional mayonnaise with tangy tzatziki. This simple switch infuses the dish with the bright flavors of cucumber, garlic, and dill. The result? A chicken salad that's creamy, vibrant, and irresistibly delicious — perfect for sandwiches, wraps, or enjoying on its own.
If you're looking to keep things simple, you can just swap the mayo for tzatziki and call it a day. But if you're in the mood to embrace more Mediterranean flavors, you can take this salad to the next level. Consider adding ingredients like sun-dried tomatoes and roasted red peppers, swapping grapes for Kalamata olives, or incorporating feta. This works with homemade or store-bought tzatziki, and would be excellent on pita or other flatbreads. The salad can be stored in an airtight container for up to four days, making it a great meal prep option for your week ahead.
How tzatziki compares to mayo
Tzatziki and mayonnaise are similar in color and close in texture, but they have quite a few differences between them. Mayonnaise, made from eggs, oil, and vinegar or lemon juice, offers a rich, creamy base with a subtle tang. It's often used to add a luxurious mouthfeel to dishes, but can be heavy due to its high fat content. On the other hand, tzatziki — not to be confused with tahini — is a Greek yogurt-based sauce with cucumber, garlic, lemon juice, and dill or mint. This gives tzatziki a brightness and creamy texture that isn't quite as heavy as mayo.
The difference in ingredients does affect the flavor and texture of chicken salad. Mayonnaise is smooth and rich, while tzatziki adds more texture and tanginess from the cucumber and yogurt, plus herbaceous notes from the dill. Because it is made with Greek yogurt, which some prefer as a more nutritious option compared to mayonnaise, it can be a brighter alternative without sacrificing flavor. Its natural creaminess and cooling effect pair exceptionally well with chicken, making tzatziki an ideal upgrade. It can also be used in other surprising ways, like pairing with fish sticks, highlighting its versatility in adding a fresh twist to all sorts of dishes.