Upgrade Your Chicken Salad With A Mediterranean Style Twist

Chicken salad is a dependable option that comes in clutch anytime you have leftover rotisserie chicken or a hankering for a hearty but refreshing salad or sandwich. But if you're ready to give your chicken salad a flavorful upgrade, it's time to think outside the mayo jar. For a Mediterranean-inspired twist, try swapping the traditional mayonnaise with tangy tzatziki. This simple switch infuses the dish with the bright flavors of cucumber, garlic, and dill. The result? A chicken salad that's creamy, vibrant, and irresistibly delicious — perfect for sandwiches, wraps, or enjoying on its own.

If you're looking to keep things simple, you can just swap the mayo for tzatziki and call it a day. But if you're in the mood to embrace more Mediterranean flavors, you can take this salad to the next level. Consider adding ingredients like sun-dried tomatoes and roasted red peppers, swapping grapes for Kalamata olives, or incorporating feta. This works with homemade or store-bought tzatziki, and would be excellent on pita or other flatbreads. The salad can be stored in an airtight container for up to four days, making it a great meal prep option for your week ahead.