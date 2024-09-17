The Simple Way To Put A Greek Spin On Coleslaw

Like all the best kitchen tips, this one is incredibly simple; all you have to do is replace your go-to coleslaw dressing with the same amount of tzatziki. This condiment available at most grocery stores, but can also be easily made at home. Just give the prepared ingredients a quick stir, before seasoning to taste — keeping in mind that you will first want to remove the core of the cucumber (or at the very least, give it a good squeeze), to avoid water leaching into the dressing and making your salad soggy (Gordon Ramsay has a particularly brilliant hack for this). As far as herbs are concerned, dill is the traditional greenery of choice here, followed closely by mint. Though, you could also use parsley or another subtle-tasting variety if you're in a pinch (speaking of which, a pinch of chili flakes will amp up the flavor factor of your coleslaw even further). Finally, lean even more into the Mediterranean theme by scattering some crumbled feta or toasted sesame seeds over the top of your finished coleslaw.

Serve the coleslaw as you would normally (that is, alongside fried chicken, inside pulled pork buns, or as a side dish for ribs), or use it as the salad component in Mediterranean-style dishes like gyros or pitas. And now that we think of it, why stop at tzatziki? You could also experiment with dressing your coleslaw in other yogurt-based sauces, like raita (the Indian condiment made from yogurt and mint), and garnishing it accordingly.