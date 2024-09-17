The Simple Way To Put A Greek Spin On Coleslaw
Coleslaw is an American staple that regularly appears at picnics, barbecues, and other events around the country (not to mention the fact it was a clear favorite of the late great Colonel Sanders). You'd probably never guess it, but this dish of shredded cabbage, coated in a simple dressing of mayonnaise or vinegar, actually got its start in ancient Rome, where it was combined with chopped eggs and oil.
And while the coleslaw we know and love today is certainly delicious in its natural state, we'd be lying if we said something this simple wasn't begging for a little experimentation. For example, try ditching your regular dressing in favor of tzatziki — the creamy Greek condiment made from plain yogurt, cucumber, garlic, lemon juice, and herbs. Used in its home country for everything from dipping breads and vegetables through to topping grilled meats, this zingy sauce will breathe new life into traditional coleslaw with its refreshing, tangy, and distinctly Mediterranean flavor. That said, these ingredients and the overall taste they create sit well within the bounds of what is considered acceptable for coleslaw. Remember that people have added more obscure ingredients to this dish over the years, including apples, walnuts, jalapeños, and grapes, all with great success. In other words, this idea isn't half as unusual as it might sound.
How to make (and level up) tzatziki coleslaw
Like all the best kitchen tips, this one is incredibly simple; all you have to do is replace your go-to coleslaw dressing with the same amount of tzatziki. This condiment available at most grocery stores, but can also be easily made at home. Just give the prepared ingredients a quick stir, before seasoning to taste — keeping in mind that you will first want to remove the core of the cucumber (or at the very least, give it a good squeeze), to avoid water leaching into the dressing and making your salad soggy (Gordon Ramsay has a particularly brilliant hack for this). As far as herbs are concerned, dill is the traditional greenery of choice here, followed closely by mint. Though, you could also use parsley or another subtle-tasting variety if you're in a pinch (speaking of which, a pinch of chili flakes will amp up the flavor factor of your coleslaw even further). Finally, lean even more into the Mediterranean theme by scattering some crumbled feta or toasted sesame seeds over the top of your finished coleslaw.
Serve the coleslaw as you would normally (that is, alongside fried chicken, inside pulled pork buns, or as a side dish for ribs), or use it as the salad component in Mediterranean-style dishes like gyros or pitas. And now that we think of it, why stop at tzatziki? You could also experiment with dressing your coleslaw in other yogurt-based sauces, like raita (the Indian condiment made from yogurt and mint), and garnishing it accordingly.