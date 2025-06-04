Don't Forget One Important Step If You Want The Crispiest Greek Fries

Pretty much the only choice of side when it comes to making a plate of loaded ground beef gyros is a pile of Greek fries. Crispy, golden, and tossed with oregano, garlic, and lemon zest (and even sometimes a little crumbled feta), these munchies are staples in any Mediterranean diet, but it can be a little tricky to pull off the crunch factor at home. Whether the plan is to fry or bake your fries, Peter Lipson, the executive chef of Gus and Marty's in Brooklyn, New York, says that in addition to choosing the right potato variety, the one step you should never forget in the process of making Greek fries is soaking the potatoes. "My favorite potato to use is Yukon golds and let them soak for 10 minutes," he said. "This is the best way to get a crispy outside and soft interior."

Soaking potatoes to make Greek fries is done not because the potatoes are dirty (though it is a kind of washing), but because you want to remove as much excess starch as possible, which is released when the potatoes are cut. Without soaking, the outside of the fries get brown much faster, and the surface won't be as crispy without cooking them to the point of being almost burnt.