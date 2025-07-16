10 Celebrity Chefs' Sandwich Orders

Even though many of the world's most respected culinary masters can whip out some pretty impressive techniques in the kitchen, your favorite celebrity chef is just like the rest of us. They each have a go-to sandwich order when they want something quick, convenient, and delicious.

Some chefs stick with childhood favorites that have a touch of nostalgia for them, along with some really fantastic tastes. Others prefer to keep it simple and load up on high-quality ingredients. A few put their own twist of classics to make them a little bit more gourmet. Using the best ingredients is key, so when a celebrity chef tells you that a sandwich is best on fresh, crusty bread, you can be sure that they know their stuff. You can also turn to these experienced culinary experts to recommend tasty swaps to make sandwiches even easier or just to try something new.

Whether they're building a sammie at home or traveling all around the world for a favorite, these celebrity chefs are big fans of some bread, meats, cheeses, and all the fixins. You can copy these recipes at home — just be sure to stack it so the fillings don't fall out. Many of the favorites rely on tasty combinations of ingredients, such as briny pickles paired with creamy cheese. Some are served hot, while others are best open-faced on your plate.