Thomas Keller's Favorite Sandwich Is A Beautiful Mashup Of 3 Classics

Even famous fine dining chefs sometimes crave a dish that's on the humble side yet still delivers, and a sandwich is often the answer. Celebrity chef Bobby Flay has a soft spot for an Italian panini with porchetta and pesto from his favorite Roman eatery, La Vita è un Mozzico. For Thomas Keller, the storied, multi-Michelin-starred chef and owner of beloved Napa Valley restaurant The French Laundry and Manhattan's Per Se, his go-to is a bit wild. It's a mashup of three singular classics that happen to work perfectly together. Keller combined elements of a BLT, fried egg sandwich, and grilled cheese to produce this sammy that's so special it had a starring role in a Hollywood film.

Keller, who was the consulting chef on James L. Brooks's 2004 film "Spanglish," crafted the sandwich for the movie in which Adam Sandler plays a chef. Brooks, in the DVD's special feature, proclaimed the sandwich to be the "world's greatest" and couldn't stop talking about it. "I mean, no kidding, it's the best sandwich ever," Brooks said (via YouTube). It has become Keller's favorite as well.