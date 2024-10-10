Give Your Grilled Cheese A Dessert Twist With The Help Of Nutella

There's no denying that it sounds weird. We've lived in a world where the expected use of a grilled cheese is to dunk it into a delicious and creamy tomato soup. With the rise in bizarre TikTok food trends which are aimed at looking good, or simply providing shock value, it might seem reasonable to think that a Nutella grilled cheese is just another attempt at viral fame. But the sandwich itself actually goes back several years, and the ideas that this grilled cheese is founded upon go back even further.

Nutella has a wealth of uses that we're familiar with. Whether it's a sandwich (either all by itself or paired with peanut butter), as something to smear onto crêpes, or for dipping strawberries into, it's a versatile spread. In recent years, we've all become more accustomed to the idea of desserts being sweet and salty, whether that takes the form of a sprinkle of salt on freshly baked chocolate chip cookies, or finding fun new applications for salted caramel. Ultimately, a sweet grilled cheese isn't that far from the idea of French toast. So, while the initial impulse might be to turn away from the idea of a Nutella grilled cheese, you should try leaning in.