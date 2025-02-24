14 Different Cheeses To Try On Your Tuna Melt Sandwiches

True, cheddar is the cheese often called for in the standard tuna melt, but that doesn't mean it's a bad one to use — especially considering cheddar is basically a food group all on its own. From its age to its color to its origin to the milk used in cheddar cheese, there are so many ways to play with its flavor and texture. However, if you want to mix it up a bit, sharp cheddar is a great way to do it.

Now, a caveat. It's critical when making your tuna melt to use a little fat on the outside of your bread. If your brain goes to butter, who can blame you? But while it's a classic addition to a regular grilled cheese sandwich, butter may not be the best choice for a tuna melt. And, since the tuna salad already has plenty of mayo going on, then fan favorite mayonnaise may be a miss as well. Instead, swipe on some olive oil with a pastry brush or use a spray, and call it good.