How These 12 Types Of Onions Differ

When a recipe calls for an onion, many cooks default to the ubiquitous yellow onions that can be found piled high in bins at every supermarket. It's true that in many recipes, yellow onions — with their relatively mild flavor and bite — are a safe choice. But if you want to add depth to your dishes, it's a good idea to familiarize yourself with onion alternatives that can pack more of a punch.

Onions are grouped into three overarching categories based on color, taste, and growing season. Besides yellow onions, there are the more pungent white onions and the crisp, relatively mild red onions. But peel back the layers, and you'll find dozens of subcategories and specialty options that go well beyond the basics.

Any plant in the allium genus is an onion, or at least onion adjacent. That includes familiar cooking staples like shallots, scallions, garlic, and even leeks. Chances are, you've cooked with a great many of these flavor-builders, including both onions proper as well as their offshoots. Many recipes work just fine with whatever allium you have on hand, as they are all capable of producing a biting, pungent essence that gives your dishes that little something extra. But if you master the ins and outs of onions, you can take even the most basic dishes from good to down-right wonderful.