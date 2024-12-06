13 Alton Brown Cooking Tips You Should Know By Heart

Long-time fans of TV personality Alton Brown know him as a food scientist, former Food Network star, and home chef. While he first made a name for himself on his long-running documentary series "Good Eats," Brown is also beloved for his light-hearted approach to home cooking. This makes his recipes feel both accessible and innovative, as well as perfect for home cooks and chefs at any level.

From Brown's best-selling essay collection, "Food for Thought," to his playful Instagram captions to the expansive recipe collection on his website, he's become a reliable and consistent resource in the culinary world. Known for sharing great cooking tips by making his content incredibly straightforward and digestible — yes, pun intended — he is chock full of foodie quips, cooking insights, and go-to meal-prep tips.

For as extensive and expansive as his knowledge is, though, it's rarely intimidating. In fact, plenty of his suggestions are also incredibly easy to remember. With this in mind, we've rounded a few Alton Brown cooking tips worth committing to memory, which you can use to incorporate a whole host of great ideas into your own meal-prep.