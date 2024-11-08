How To Build Your Sandwich So The Fillings Don't Fall Out

Humankind invented sandwiches for a simple reason: to hold our food in place while we eat. Although we've been stacking sandwiches for centuries (the fourth Earl of Sandwich probably wasn't the first), they can sometimes feel useless when you take a bite, squeeze the sandwich, and launch a mustard-soaked onion slice directly onto your lap. For lunches more complicated than an undecorated ham and cheese sub or a classic tomato sandwich, there are strategies to keep ingredients from falling out.

Often times, the problem isn't necessarily slippery ingredients, it's layering. Think about what fillings in your sandwich are the first to fall out: wetter sliced tomatoes or cucumbers, sauce-drenched chunks of chicken, and creamy avocados which can slide out without any friction. Always keep these foods separated inside your sandwich. Make sure you've got a variety of textures when building your sandwich, and layer them so that wet foods and dry foods aren't touching each other — rough, leafy greens like lettuce should go with slicker tomatoes, for example, to secure them in place. If this ends up being too tricky of a puzzle, adding a crunchy layer like bacon or a well-placed third slice of bread can be the ace up your sleeve.