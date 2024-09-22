A Guide To All The 3-Star Michelin Restaurants In The United States

There are over 200 Michelin-starred restaurants in the United States, but only 13 of them have earned three stars, which is the highest star rating a restaurant can get. For a restaurant to obtain three Michelin stars, it's not enough that the chef makes outstanding food. It's important to note that Michelin stars are given to the restaurants, not the chefs. A three-starred restaurant is the work of the entire team that ensures an impeccable guest experience throughout. According to Michelin's definition, a three-starred restaurant means that it is worth making a special journey somewhere just to eat at that restaurant.

The restaurants that garnered this highest honor are spread throughout the country (although New York City reigns supreme). Since none of them is cheap, it's good to know what you're getting into before committing to splurge. Here are the 13 restaurants in the U.S. with three Michelin stars, presented in alphabetical order, and what they are all about. From the chefs and their backgrounds to the kind of food you can expect to get when you dine there, this guide helps tell the story why these restaurants deserve three Michelin stars — it's up to you to decide if they're worth the splurge.