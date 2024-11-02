Why Cuban Sandwiches Are A Florida Staple

Though the sandwich's name certainly implies its geographic origins, there has long been debate over the true birthplace of the Cuban sandwich. The researchers and authors behind the 2022 book "The Cuban Sandwich: A History in Layers" set out to chart its history once and for all, and determined that the sandwich did, in fact, originate in Havana, Cuba, as its name suggests — but that it owes its evolution and rise to fame to the state of Florida, which is partially why so many of the best Cuban sandwiches in the U.S. can be found there. The fact that the Cuban sandwich is as much a product of Florida as it is of Cuba itself speaks to the long migratory history between the two locales.

Due to their geographic proximity, travel between Cuba and Florida was common in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. One of the first major waves of emigration occurred in the mid-to-late 1800s, when the tobacco industry brought thousands of Cuban migrants to Key West and Tampa — and with them, the "mixto" sandwich, named for its mix of meats and cheeses, which became the Cuban.

The first known mention of the Cuban sandwich is attributed to The Tampa Tribune in 1906, though it probably differed from the iconic sandwich we know today. That Cuban sandwich, composed of distinctive Cuban bread, mojo pork, Spanish ham, Italian Salami (in Tampa, at least), Swiss cheese, pickles, and mustard, is a product of the intermixing immigrant cultures that define Florida's early history.