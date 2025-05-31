The Iconic Chef Behind Adam Sandler's 'World's Greatest Sandwich' From 'Spanglish'

There's something about the beautiful images of food in movies and TV that sticks with us. They prompt a craving that's both intense and nearly impossible to fulfill, especially in the case of cartoon cuisine (picture the uber-cheesy pizza from "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" and see what we mean). Luckily, some famous movie restaurants are available to dine at in real life. Even more luckily, some memorable cinematic dishes can be recreated at home, including the World's Greatest Sandwich from the 2004 Adam Sandler film, "Spanglish." Though deceptively simple, the sandwich shines onscreen and off due to the expertise of its creator, renowned chef Thomas Keller.

Keller is best known as the iconic American chef and restaurateur behind two three-star Michelin restaurants, The French Laundry and Per Se, but "Spanglish" isn't his only foray into the film world. He also served as a culinary consultant on the 2006 animated film "Ratatouille" and designed the movie's iconic namesake dish. For that film, Keller created an elevated take on a rustic classic. His dish from "Spanglish" takes a similar approach, transforming simple ingredients into something transcendent. The sandwich, which Keller now credits as his personal favorite, is basically a mashup between a BLT, grilled cheese, and fried egg sandwich. Just like Adam Sandler in the movie, it should have you saying "ooh, baby!"