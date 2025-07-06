14 Cocktails That Are Even Better Served Frozen, According To Bartenders

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Have you ever walked into a bar and spied an industrial-looking slushy machine at the back of the counter? That's a sign frozen cocktails are on the menu. These frosty refreshers can be traced all the way back to Prohibition, and they're a fun way to quench thirst during blazing summer days. If you've wanted to make your own spiked Icees this season, starting with a good recipe makes all the difference in the world. But what kind of concoction, often stirred or jiggled in a shaker, would fit the bill?

Out of our own curiosity, we asked a bevy of professional mixologists to sound off on their favorite recipes to crank into ice-cold flurries. From our conversations, the libations fit for print are bottomlessly versatile. "Any spirit can be a superstar in frozen form," said Alejandro Ibanez, who's the bar manager at Dilworth Tasting Room in Charlotte, North Carolina. "It's just a matter of what you mix it with." The suggestions we gathered range from dependable favorites — think the iconic Piña Colada — to boozy choices that are a touch unorthodox in snow-cone form. According to bartenders, these 14 cocktails are even better served frozen. Straws up!