14 Cocktails That Are Even Better Served Frozen, According To Bartenders
Have you ever walked into a bar and spied an industrial-looking slushy machine at the back of the counter? That's a sign frozen cocktails are on the menu. These frosty refreshers can be traced all the way back to Prohibition, and they're a fun way to quench thirst during blazing summer days. If you've wanted to make your own spiked Icees this season, starting with a good recipe makes all the difference in the world. But what kind of concoction, often stirred or jiggled in a shaker, would fit the bill?
Out of our own curiosity, we asked a bevy of professional mixologists to sound off on their favorite recipes to crank into ice-cold flurries. From our conversations, the libations fit for print are bottomlessly versatile. "Any spirit can be a superstar in frozen form," said Alejandro Ibanez, who's the bar manager at Dilworth Tasting Room in Charlotte, North Carolina. "It's just a matter of what you mix it with." The suggestions we gathered range from dependable favorites — think the iconic Piña Colada — to boozy choices that are a touch unorthodox in snow-cone form. According to bartenders, these 14 cocktails are even better served frozen. Straws up!
1. Margarita
Of course, we all know the margarita. It's perhaps the number-one order at poolside resorts and neighborhood taquerias everywhere. You've probably guzzled many in your life and can recall a version that knocked your socks off. The canonical marg splashes in freshly squeezed lime juice, an orange liqueur (think Cointreau or triple sec), a simple syrup or sweetener (like agave), and a Mexican spirit (usually tequila or mezcal for that signature smoke) with a wedge of lime.
The frosty alternative is actually a more recent innovation. A Dallas dining establishment called Mariano's Hacienda is credited with changing Tex-Mex restaurants forever when, in 1971, it funneled the Mexican tipple through a gadget intended for ice cream. Either rendition of the margarita provides a zesty contrast between the biting citrus and robust booze, but we'd be hard-pressed to turn down a frozen cup if it's being spun at a party. Considering a riff beyond zingy lime? Impossibly refreshing margaritas made with English cucumber, or a different type of fruit, can refine the template and blaze new possibilities for frozen sips. Julian Goglia, who is the Beverage Director for Painted Hospitality in Atlanta, Georgia, swears by a Texas-style Margarita infused with orange juice. "The Seville orange turns up with beautiful orange highlights, without making the cocktail sweeter or too rich," Goglia said.
2. Espresso Martini
Tropical, tiki-inspired creations get a leg-up as slushies thanks to their bold flavors, but slinky nighttime libations are a boon for reinvention, too. One of Alejandro Ibanez's favorite beverages to serve frozen is the Espresso Martini, an '80s coffee cocktail that's making a triumphant comeback in the bar scene. All it takes is a shot of espresso, coffee liqueur, simple syrup, and vodka to craft this classy number. Imbibers who associate 'fun' frozen drinks with treacly sweetness will definitely appreciate having this java option on deck. It offers cooling relief with just the right amount of complexity from the coffee.
Brew your espresso bean of choice and allow it to cool prior to blitzing it in your blender. Or, to skip the extra work and curb some of the astringency, you could swap in cold brew for an extra-smooth twist. In the case of a Yuletide party where a chilly alternative is welcome, blend up a frozen version of our Winter Woods Espresso Martini recipe. In addition to the standard components, Winter Woods calls for real maple syrup and rosemary sprigs to infuse a fragrant touch. To serve, sprinkle your frosty concoction with coffee beans to reinforce the roasty edge.
3. Daiquiri
Modern cocktail lounges are a den for experimentation, but you'll notice how committed they are to keeping old faces in the mix. These days, daiquiris can be served chilled or with a soft-serve consistency, and the latter style ought to bring out the beach bum in all of us. They contain freshly squeezed lime juice, rum, and a touch of simple syrup to round out the tangy bite. It takes minimal effort to put together, and the ingredients, due to their bare-bones nature, come to life splendidly when pureed into a thick slush.
Frozen cocktails seem easy to make, but tricky errors can sabotage your efforts before you've even served them to your crowd. One that our experts sounded off on repeatedly was the water content. Ice cubes melt, and too much in your blended drink can reduce the juices or liqueurs to a barely detectable essence. Daiquiris, then, would be a safe bet for avoiding disappointment from the get-go. "The acid from citrus juice keeps the frozen cocktail bright and refreshing," said Gedeon Tsegaye, Head of Mixology at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas, and the old-timey tipple teems with the needed zest to stand out from potential dilution.
4. Negroni
Negronis, which originated out of Florence nightlife lounge over a century ago, don't look like the kind of cocktail you'd take off the rocks. The old-school aperitif is defined by a huge brick of ice suspended smack-dab in the center of the glass, for Pete's sake. And the recipe — an equal divide of gin, Campari liqueur, and a fortified wine called vermouth — seems intensely nuanced for sipping in the sun. But as the adage goes, don't knock it 'til you try it. The aromatics are quite earthy and licorice-esque if you've never had one, and many bartenders enjoy how the bitter components unfurl in the chillier, crushed-ice consistency.
Making a frozen Negroni that isn't watered down requires a measured hand in pouring the booze. Many spirits aren't able to chill adequately, and too much of it can cause your concoction to thaw out faster than preferred. So nail down the ratios, and your frosty indulgence will remain crisp with every droplet. If so inclined, slice a half-moon of orange and stick it on the rim.
5. Mojito
It's a matter of principle that tanning on a sandy beach wouldn't hit the same without a Mojito in hand. To go even further, the Cuban highball drink ticks all the boxes for serving frozen. As a rum-centric mixture, it boasts fresh lime juice, delicate mint, a bit of sugar, and a boozy kick that's tempered with sparkling soda water for a fizzy crescendo. During record-high scorchers, we couldn't ask for anything more than that in an extra-frosty smoothie.
Knowing the type of cocktails we've encountered so far, these elements are the ticket to cooling off — and would have no problem being mashed in your blender if you wish. To cream everything into a tart slurry (even the mint leaves), turn your blender setting up to high with the allotted amount of ice cubes. Machine blenders are efficient tools, and they can crush whole ingredients in a cinch without requiring piece-meal prep. As infinitely sippable as the drink can be, turning one into an adult Slurpee draws out the effervescent, cooling sensations and really calms the palate.
6. Pina Colada
Often associated with long walks on the beach (and those fish bowl monstrosities hawked on luxury cruises), it's no mystery that we're hooked on slurping Piña Coladas. The tropical vibes really come into play with the trademark pineapple-and-coconut pairing, with mellow white rum holding down the fort. When served frozen, they go down even better — and if anything, it's this frothy, milkshake-esque approach we associate with the old-school drink, anyway.
Steer clear of those store-bought drink mixes at the grocery store. The best pineapple juice for crafting Piña Coladas should be insanely fresh for the best result. Should you opt for a pre-packaged can at the supermarket, rejecting additives will make all the difference in spinning a phenomenal Colada at your next soiree. You could also throw in chunks of frozen pineapple to ensure your mixture, once churned, stays melt-proof in your hand. As Alejandro Ibanez raved, "A house-made piña colada with fresh pineapple mix in a blender is to die for!" This four-pack of Vikko Hurricane Glasses would be excellent vessels for showcasing a homemade batch at your gatherings this season.
7. Moscow Mule
Julian Goglia, the Beverage Director for the Atlanta-based restaurant group Painted Hospitality, couldn't recommend the Moscow Mule enough for blending into a frosty treat. He described the cooling riff from The Painted Duck as "a crowd-pleaser" and "a cocktail that is outrageously better than the sum of its parts." At its core, it's a vodka beverage accented with lime juice and a pour of ginger beer. The Russian-American drink is usually prepared in a cocktail shaker, yet it isn't shocking that mixologists would flock to the slushy machine for a nerve-shocking chill. Tangy citrus, as well as the spicier soda, achieve balance while maintaining a bold character that can withstand a blitz with chunks of ice.
Ginger ale is a worthy substitute if you can't track down ginger beer, but the latter packs a much more pronounced, gingery flavor. A chilled beverage can lose its spark if it forms a syrupy pool at the bottom. Therefore, it's important to get punchy with the flavors, since it will be your greatest defense against a tepid drink. Keep this expert-approved advice in mind, and you'll be powering up your blender all summer long. Pro tip: Serve them in the iconic copper mugs.
8. Irish coffee
Frozen slushees are fun to knock back on sweltering afternoons, though with how often they gravitate towards sugary fruit flavors, many might find them a bit old-hat. Irish coffee, according to Alejandro Ibanez, would be an intriguing cocktail to spin into beach-ready smoothies — and when done right, can be as quenching as any umbrella beverage. "Lately we've seen other flavors, like wine and coffee, coming in strong to play an important role in the taunted 'overly sweet frozen drink' category," Ibanez added. Essentially, it's black coffee spiked with whiskey, followed by a pinch of sugar and whipped cream fluffed on top. Other recipes can call for a coffee-infused liqueur.
Armed with the right techniques, a hot drink you'd swill during a blizzard can enter your summertime repertoire without much fuss. Your beverage shouldn't top an ABV of 15%, so definitely dedicate some time to playing around, adjusting the booze and mix-ins as necessary. Sans the creamy garnish, the drink is basically identical to the warm version. When it's time to serve, retrieve some chilled cups (like this four-piece Glass Coffee Mug set from Chefcaptain) and watch your party hit its stride.
9. French 75
There's always that one guest who turns up to the cookout with a gigantic slushy machine, hoping to play bartender for the hour. If this occurs at your annual gathering, badger them into cranking out something other than a marg for once. The French 75 is a luxe little drop that dates back to World War I (see how it got its name) and, in our view, achieves a heavenly taste when served frozen. Comprised of gin, lemon juice, simple syrup, and champagne, the foundational components are light and fizzy. Unsurprisingly, it often gets compared to a ritzier Tom Collins due to the suds.
Essentially, the French 75 is a shaken number, with the bubbly swooping in at the end to lift the remaining ingredients together. With a brain-freezing frosty equivalent, there's no need to split this task into sections. Simply grab your ice cubes and measure out the booze and syrups, blitzing at full speed until the mixture is icy. Normally, you'd pour this drink into a fluted champagne vessel, but a wider cup is preferred to hold all that glorious slushy inside. Don't forget the lemon rind!
10. Miami Vice
No one seems to really know when, or where, the Miami Vice drink took off. What we do know is two-fold: It's a new-age concoction fusing two drinks together, and the pairing — a strawberry daiquiri entangled with Piña Colada — naturally fits the frozen model. We let Julian Goglia explain to the folks at Chowhound how to bring this vivacious combination together: "It's a 50/50 blend of our Strawberry Daiquiri with rum, fresh strawberry, and lime with our Pina Colada #2 made with rum, pineapple juice, coconut, Seville orange, and freshly grated nutmeg."
Not only does it burst with high-octane sweetness from both sides of the glass, but the drink is also a spectacle to behold. Textbook examples tout frosty red-and-white ribbons separating the mixtures, providing a show-stopping effect on top of ample refreshment. Like any frozen drink, keep your eye on the measurements. "If you've ever had a runny frozen cocktail served to you, it's likely because the maker did not factor in the sugar-to-water ratio properly," explained Gedeon Tsegaye from The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas. If you want to go all in, you could invest in a tool like the Brix Refractometer to banish melty glasses for good.
11. Cosmopolitan
Whether or not you lived through Y2K is irrelevant. Passing familiarity with the media at the time tells us the Cosmopolitan was coolness personified. Although the preparation can vary, bartenders usually assemble them with vodka and Cointreau, followed by lime and cranberry juice to deliver the beverage's signature pink tinge. Cosmos, as they're known, are also not traditionally frozen. You rattle it around in a shaker, using a mesh strainer to unveil a liquid body both smooth and lush. But if a brain-freezing twist sounds appealing, Gedeon Tsegaye proved from his recommendation that it's worth giving a whirl.
The bright fuchsia pop, the citrus rind twisted atop the rim — neither is comprised in a bitingly crisp freeze. In fact, the juices gain a bolder intensity, with the crisp feel of the vodka and the liqueur playing off each other in a frozen form. Tart, tongue-curling essences already translate to an alcoholic slushy as is, and the Cosmo certainly makes no exception to the rule. It's fun and stylish, yet a tad more casual when cranked out of a blender for daytime events.
12. Rum Punch
This beverage has been on the books since at least the 17th century, and contrary to today, was actually considered somewhat of a delicacy in Britain, where the drink really took off. Rum Punches are built off of a hodge-podge of Jamaican and Carribean flavorings. Imbibers will find it incredibly sour and fruity, with the rum delivering a darker sensibility to temper some of that intensity.
Naturally, the vibrancy gets taken up a notch in an extra-lush icy frozen slushy, according to bartenders we spoke with. "Right now, I'm loving a frozen Rum Punch—it's been a hit even in winter," said Cyllan Hicks from Nothing Really Matters, an artisanal speakeasy lounge in Times Square. For the purpose of crafting a drink that's well-rounded, Hicks laces in two kinds of rum."I use a combination of white or gold rum, a touch of overproof rum, three juices of your choice, and some fresh lime juice." The overproof pour touts a higher boozy quotient, while white is mellower in tone – a two-way necessity to achieving nuance in an ultra-cold slush.
13. Sangria
Heavy liquors obviously dominate the mixed beverage market, but as mixologist Cyllan Hicks reminded us, plenty of other boozes lend something spectacular to the grown-up Icee. Hicks witnessed rabid turnout over his cocktail bar's frosted take on a wine punch. "Sangria — whether red, white, or even a frozé — is perfect for summer," Hicks raved to Chowhound. "They're light, refreshing, and not overly boozy." Not to mention it's extremely open to customization. Swirling it with seasonal fruits, fruit juices, and other flavoring agents helps make it your own.
Another justification for reaching for wine lies in its ability to chill very well, especially compared to spirits. It's able to solidify at a higher temperature when stashed in the freezer, meaning the finished drink will still be blizzard-cold by the time it reaches your cup. The rendition assembled at Nothing Really Matters in New York City fused tart, juicy fruits to complement the vino, in this case, a red variant. "It's made with red wine, raspberry purée, orange juice, and a splash of dry Curaçao (I use Pierre Ferrand)," revealed Hicks. For a rich twist on the patio sangria, try punching up the juiciness with a spike of warm, hearty bourbon.
14. Brandy Stinger
Stingers, if you're not aware, are a category of drink reserved for slow, languid savoring. It's not flashy, just a shot of brandy or cognac with creme de menthe for a lush cooling feel. Prizefighter, a renowned lounge and bottle shop situated in Emeryville, California, slings a frozen variation that really stands out from the typical hot weather fare. "Mint is a cooling flavor anyway so it's a perfect ingredient to use in the frozen context," said proprietor Dylan O'Brien. Mint is the only other addition to this minimalist specialty besides, of course, the brandy and maybe some simple sugar for a hint of sweetness.
Some versions of the Brandy Stinger balance out the minty, boozy disposition by splitting the liquor and crème de menthe in half. But if you crave a heavier alcoholic spike like O'Brien, try upping the spirits in your own combination. "We've futzed with the ratios from the classic 1:1 to go a bit more Brandy heavy and it's delightful," O'Brien raved. You can also use cognac, as it's derived from the same family tree as brandy.