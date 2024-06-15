The Cucumbers You Need For Impossibly Refreshing Margaritas

There isn't much that beats a perfect margarita. The drink is both simple and infinitely customizable, which is probably why it's repeatedly the most popular cocktail in the United States. There are many ways to enjoy a margarita: on the rocks, frozen, or with an infusion of flavors ranging from mango to chili pepper and blueberry to strawberry. But perhaps the best margarita variety for summer sipping has to be the cucumber margarita.

Unlike some margarita varieties that embrace the heat, such as the jalapeño margarita, the cucumber margarita is a mellowing, refreshing spin on the classic drink. Cucumbers are a cooling ingredient with a high water content and a distinct sophisticated taste that flavors whatever drink it's infused into.

Now, you may be tempted to toss some of your run-of-the-mill American cucumber into your drink, but this would be an error, because there is one cucumber type that is miles above the rest for infusing into drinks. The English cucumber, rather than the American cucumber, is the way to go for margarita-making endeavors. English cucumbers are less bitter than their American cuke counterparts and have a delightful, subtly sweet flavor.

