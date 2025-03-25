Is Ginger Ale A Worthy Swap For Ginger Beer In A Moscow Mule?

Although they both sound like they'd be effervescently boozy aromatic tipples, the differences between ginger ale and ginger beer extend beyond their absence of alcohol. In general, ginger ale is a sweeter, mildly ginger flavored, artificially carbonated soda suitable for tummy aches. Meanwhile, ginger beer is the spicier antecedent that used to pack a notable ABV thanks to an erstwhile fermentation process. Today, ginger beer mostly just tastes stronger than the pop with which it shares half a name.

Although you can sometimes substitute ginger ale for ginger beer, such an exchange will change the whole concept of drinks like mules, which call for ginger beer, lime, and a geographically relevant spirit. "When crafting a Moscow mule or Kentucky mule, ginger beer is the preferred choice due to its bold, spicy flavor and lower carbonation," Jayden Mohun, beverage director at New York City's Peck Slip Social told Chowhound in an exclusive interview. "However, if unavailable, ginger ale serves as the best alternative, as it still provides the essential ginger profile, though with a higher level of carbonation." Ergo, swapping the suds won't create a mule doppelgänger, but rather a bubblier, more subtly flavored dupe.