Frozen Cocktails Can Be Traced All The Way Back To Prohibition

If you're ever sipping on a frozen cocktail and wondering who you should thank for inventing such a deliciously frozen way to serve alcohol, you can (somewhat ironically) thank Prohibition for that delectable daiquiri. Well, at least in an indirect way.

Back in the Prohibition era (from 1920 to 1933), the only option for Americans to drink legally was to head to another country — and lying just 90 miles off the coast of Florida, Cuba was a popular option for this. There, a bar called El Floridita had become popular for its frozen daiquiris — not to be confused with a regular, unfrozen rum-and-lime daiquiri. The frozen version uses similar ingredients (a fruity liqueur like Maraschino may sometimes be added for more flavor, though), but adds crushed ice and is made in a blender.

Whether or not El Floridita created the frozen daiquiri isn't totally clear (history suggests that this kind of slushy-style boozy beverage originated in Cuba at that time, but it's unclear if there's an inventor to be credited) — but in any case, this Havana bar gets credit for popularizing them. Prominent Americans like writer (and noted gourmand) Ernest Hemingway were known to visit the bar. Hemingway would head to Havana from his home in Key West, Florida, putting away several of those drinks in a night. Those enthusiastic Americans likely brought the frozen drink back to America — and its popularity was helped along by the evolution of the blender, which made mixing these refreshing drinks a lot easier.