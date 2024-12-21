How The Frozen Margarita Machine Changed Tex-Mex Restaurants Forever

Drinks and food go hand in hand — there's a reason for iconic combos like wine and cheese or burgers and beer. And oftentimes, there's a cultural note to the designated pairing, with diners preferring a regional favorite. So, say you step foot into a Tex-Mex restaurant, then there's a strong likelihood a frozen margarita will be available.

The drink's just as essential to the cuisine as chips, salsa, and a plate of enchiladas covered in cheese. Yet, its frequent appearance in restaurants is relatively young. The first frozen margarita machine was only created in the early '70s, by savvy restaurant owner Mariano Martinez. Aiming to craft a newfound consistency and reduce bartender labor, he repurposed an ice cream machine to pour out the frozen delight. Initial skepticism dissipated when the drink quickly caught on, offering a new take on the already established blender frozen margarita technique. The frozen margarita became an iconic drink of Dallas, and spread across Texas and beyond. Today, Martinez's innovation is even honored at the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History, evincing the cocktail's impact on culture.