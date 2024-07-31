The Rich Twist Your Favorite Patio Sangria Needs

Nothing says "summer" like enjoying a cool, refreshing, juicy pitcher of sangria on your patio. And the beauty of sangria comes in its ability to be customized about as far as your imagination can take you. When you parse it down to the very basics, sangria is just wine (and maybe other alcoholic ingredients) with an assortment of fruits and juices/mixers. This leaves a lot of room for modification, and so you'll see a ton of different recipes for sangria which all call for a variety of juices, fruits, berries, and everything else — including a certain liquor that will give your sangria a richer flavor.

There are some rules of thumb to keep in mind when making your favorite sangria. You can use a lemon-lime soda or ginger ale to add an element of spritz to your concoction. You can also add some fruit-based liqueurs to help in giving a little more body to your sangria, so the wine doesn't have to carry the drink all on its own. But one thing you really ought to try is adding a helping of bourbon to your sangria. It's already known that whiskey works well with wine — just look at the mesmerizing layers of the New York sour. And the depth and complexity added by implementing bourbon in sangria is something that you should consider a must-try next time you whip up a pitcher.