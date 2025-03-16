The Genius Tip For Making A Frozen Negroni That Isn't Watered Down

When it comes to making cocktails, ice is sneakily the most essential component in terms of both taste and technique. Too little ice, whether shaken or stirred, and your cocktail might be unpalatably strong. Too much, or the wrong size or serving, and your concoction will taste more like disappointingly flavored water. This is especially true when mixing up warm weather's favorite companion, the frozen Negroni.

A Negroni, made with gin, sweet vermouth, and Campari, is typically served over one large, square ice cube that melts slowly as you leisurely sip from your glass. Before the ice has a chance to melt too much from the heat of your hand, you're likely already done with your drink. But what about a frozen Negroni that you want to keep consistently cold? The trick is actually simple: Mix up your batch of cocktails at least one day in advance and store the mixture in the freezer. When you're ready to serve up your stiff, slushy drink, your Negroni brew will be very cold but not frozen (thanks to all that alcohol).

To create that slushy consistency, you'll still need to blitz the mixture with ice in the blender, but only for about 30 seconds or so. Usually, your cold drinks will start to melt from the heat of the whirring mechanism, even with all that ice. But when your ingredients are super cold to start with, you don't have to worry about the blender watering them down.