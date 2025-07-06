The Best Breakfast Sandwich In Every US State
Is there anything better than a super-stacked breakfast sandwich to start the day? You get all your essentials in one hand-held meal like fluffy bread, soft eggs, and maybe some meat and cheese. Perhaps you prefer luscious lox or smoked salmon on a chewy bagel with a crackly crust, or crispy chicken and a runny egg sandwiched between buttery biscuits. That's the great thing about breakfast sandwiches — they're incredibly versatile. However, some rise above the rest, of course.
Being huge fans of breakfast sandwiches in all forms, we set out to discover the best ones in every state — and we're not talking about fast food breakfast sandwiches. We wanted to know what homegrown versions people absolutely love. To do this, we combed through Yelp reviews, Reddit threads, and community forums to see what locals actually rave about. We prioritized spots with consistent, passionate feedback — the kind of places people go out of their way for and tell their friends about. While taste is always subjective, countless reviews place these as the best breakfast sandwiches in every state.
Alabama: Egg Breakfast Sandwich at The Moon Bakeshop in Huntsville
The Moon Bakeshop is a family-run spot renowned for its tasty pastries, like house-made croissants and scones. However, the main draw for many people is the out-of-this-world Egg Breakfast Sandwich. It features a fluffy square of egg soufflé smothered in melted Colby Jack cheese with bacon jam and "Dijonnaise" on freshly baked focaccia. It's served from opening to 2 p.m.
(256) 270-8435
201 Jefferson St N Suite B, Huntsville, AL 35801
Alaska: Breakfast Sandwich at Fire Island Rustic Bakeshop in Anchorage
Established in 2009, Fire Island Rustic Bakeshop is all about artisan breads, cakes, cookies, and sandwiches. The breakfast sandwiches get particularly great reviews with people raving about the house-made bun, perfectly poached egg, and extra touches, like fresh greens and vibrant salsa. You can get it with sausage or a veggie version with avocado.
718 K St, Anchorage, AK 99501 & 2530 E 16th Ave, Anchorage, AK 99508
Arizona: The Five Spot at Matt's Big Breakfast in multiple locations
Matt's Big breakfast may have multiple locations in Arizona, but that doesn't change the fact that the food is made from scratch with quality ingredients. If you're looking for a hearty, flavorful breakfast sandwich, many say the Five Spot is hard to beat. It features two eggs, two slices of thick-cut bacon, American cheese, and grilled onions on a roll with your choice of potatoes on the side.
Multiple locations
Arkansas: Biscuit Sandwich at The Root Cafe in Little Rock
Located in downtown Little Rock, The Root Cafe serves up fresh fare made with local ingredients. For breakfast, you can't go wrong with the Biscuit Sandwich. It comes with homemade sausage or ham (or no meat if you prefer), an egg, and Swiss or cheddar cheese on a buttery homemade biscuit. You can also go all out and smother it in gravy.
(501) 414-0423
1500 Main St, Little Rock, AR 72202
California: Royal West at Egg Tuck in multiple locations
While there are plenty of places you can grab a good breakfast sandwich in California, one spot that gets resoundingly stellar reviews is Egg Tuck. The chain specializes in Korean-inspired egg sandwiches and burritos. The Royal West gets top billing for its burger-style patty stuffed into a soft brioche bun with an over medium egg, cheddar cheese, chives, pickles, grilled onions, and drizzles of Sriracha mayo and house mayo.
Multiple locations
Colorado: The Franklin at Denver Biscuit Company
Known for its scratch-made breakfast dishes and massive portions, Denver Biscuit Company is the spot to go in Colorado if you're looking for a hangover helper breakfast sandwich. The Franklin is a fan favorite that features buttermilk fried chicken, bacon, and cheddar cheese sandwiched in a huge biscuit and smothered in house-made sausage or mushroom gravy. Warning: you'll probably need a fork and knife to tackle this bad boy.
Multiple locations
Connecticut: The Banker at The Tasty Yolk in multiple locations
The Tasty Yolk started as a food truck serving classic and creative breakfast sandwiches, and now there are three brick and mortar shops in addition to the original food truck. The Banker sandwich gets called out consistently for hitting all the right spots. It features a toasted bun stuffed with brisket, two eggs, melted Swiss cheese, and spicy aioli. Fans say it's a seriously hearty hand-held meal.
Multiple locations
Delaware: The Cali at Drip Cafe in Newark and Hockessin
Since 2013, Drip Cafe has been offering delectable breakfast dishes made with local, sustainable ingredients. The Cali gets tons of hype for its combo of fried egg, mozzarella, avocado, arugula, and basil aioli on sourdough toast. You can also add bacon or smoked salmon and swap the toast for a bagel.
(302) 565-4685 (Newark) & (302) 234-4430 (Hockessin)
60 N. College Avenue, Ste 101, Newark, DE 19711 & 144 Lantana Drive, Hockessin, DE 19707
Florida: Breakfast Sandwich at Chug's Diner in Miami
Chug's Diner has earned a Michelin Bib Gourmand four years running for its creative take on Cuban-American comfort food. One dish that diners absolutely love is the Breakfast Sandwich, which you can grab all day long. It features a sunny side up egg with salty Taylor ham, gooey American cheese, mayo, and crispy papitas on a soft Cuban bread roll.
(786) 353-2940
3444 Main Hwy Suite 21, Miami, FL 33133
Georgia: Vanilla Rum French Toast Sandwich at Le Petit Marche in Atlanta
What started as a gourmet market is now one of Atlanta's hot spots for seriously good breakfast dishes. If you can't decide between sweet and savory, consider the breakfast sandwich with a French toast twist. It features pieces of vanilla-rum French toast stuffed with scrambled eggs and your choice of bacon, chicken sausage, or veggie sausage with a side of syrup.
(404) 371-9888
1984 Hosea L Williams Dr NE Ste. A, Atlanta, GA 30317
Hawaii: The Waikiki B.E.A.S.T at Munch n' Brunch in Honolulu
If you're looking for a solid breakfast on the Big Island of Hawaii, Munch n' Brunch is a true hidden gem. This welcoming food truck serves iced coffee and breakfast bites like its famous B.E.A.S.T breakfast sandwich. The name is an acronym for bacon, egg, avocado, spam, and tomato, all of which is served on an English muffin with tangy kasundi sauce.
1944 Kalākaua Ave, Honolulu, HI 96815
Idaho: Certified at Certified Kitchen & Bakery in Boise
You know a breakfast sandwich is going to be special if it features an English muffin made with a 52-year-old sourdough starter. That's not the only thing that makes the Certified at Certified Kitchen & Bakery unique though. It also includes an enticing mix of egg, white cheddar, arugula, and crème fraîche. You can also add bacon, avocado, and tomato.
(208) 331-0313
1511 N 13th St, Boise, ID 83702
Illinois: Breakfast Sandwich at Allez Cafe in Chicago
There's a whole lot going on with the Breakfast Sandwich at Allez Cafe in Chicago. For one, it's visually stunning with its thick, square egg patty resting on a crispy hash brown cake in a soft potato roll. Then, you get layers of flavor from the thick-cut bacon, Gouda, jalapeño jam, and onion aioli. Numerous diners say it's absolutely worth the hype.
(847) 921-0865
2239 N Western Ave, Chicago, IL 60647
Indiana: Daily specials at Love Handle in Indianapolis
Love Handle gets top marks from Indy locals for its creative sandwiches that change daily. Peruse the blackboard specials and you might find a lox sandwich with pickled daikon, apple butter, red onion, and spinach or a crispy smoked turkey sandwich with egg, blue cheese, and pear compote. You can also create your own Bodega Breakfast Sandwich with your choice of meat, egg, and cheese.
(317) 384-1102
877 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46204
Iowa: The Empire at 5 Borough Bagels in multiple locations
If you're craving a New York-style breakfast bagel sandwich in Iowa, make your way to one of the 5 Borough Bagels locations. There, you'll find stacked sandwiches made with authentic kettle-boiled bagels. The Empire is one of the heftiest with cream cheese, bacon, sausage, ham, egg, cheddar, and Swiss cheese. If you want to jazz it up, try it with jalapeño cream cheese or Sriracha bacon cream cheese.
Multiple locations
Kansas: B.E.C. Sammie at Larcher's Market in Wichita
Larcher's Market is part gourmet market, part coffee shop, and part restaurant with a full bar. Swing by for breakfast and you can indulge in what many people call the best breakfast sandwich in Wichita. The B.E.C. Sammie consists of scrambled eggs, bacon, Havarti cheese, Larcher's special sauce, and arugula with red wine vinegar on rosemary garlic focaccia that's made in-house.
(316) 682-5575
3555 E Douglas Ave Ste 100, Wichita, KS 67218
Kentucky: Hot Honey Biscuit at Rise N' Brine in Lexington
Located in the Chevy Chase neighborhood of Lexington, Rise N' Brine has a loyal following of fans who rave about the chicken biscuits. There are several enticing options to choose from, but the Hot Honey Biscuit garners top reviews. It features crispy fried chicken drizzled with hot honey and served on a honey-buttered biscuit.
(859) 309-0098
331 Romany Rd, Lexington, KY 40502
Louisiana: Breakfast Sandwich at La Boulangerie in New Orleans
In a foodie town like New Orleans, it's hard to nail down one spot that serves the absolute best breakfast sandwich, but many agree that La Boulangerie's version is spot on. You can get the Breakfast Sandwich with either sausage or seasonal veggies on an English muffin or croissant. Both versions also include a baked egg, creamy mayo, and cheddar cheese.
(504) 269-3777
4600 Magazine St #1518, New Orleans, LA 70115
Maine: Breakfast Sandwich at Tandem Coffee & Bakery in Portland
To say that people love the Breakfast Sandwich at Tandem Coffee & Bakery in Portland would be an understatement. Reviewers comment on everything from the freshness of the biscuit to the way the egg and cheese just melds together and the smokiness of the pimenton sauce — and you can also add sausage. Just be sure to get there early because the sandwiches often sell out.
(207) 760-4440
742 Congress St, Portland, ME 04102
Maryland: Bistek at Lapu Lapu in Gaithersburg
It may be tiny, but Lapu Lapu goes big on flavor. The spot is all about Filipino-style breakfast sandwiches, along with some American classics. If you can only try one sandwich, many say the Bistek is the way to go. It features thinly sliced ribeye marinated in lemon and soy, a fried egg, pickled onions, lettuce, white American cheese sauce, and garlic adobo mayo in a pandesal bun.
(240) 477-7764
216 Market St W, Gaithersburg, MD 20878
Massachusetts: The Fancy at Mike & Patty's in multiple locations
The first Mike & Patty's opened in Boston's Bay Village neighborhood in 2008, and now there are multiple locations around the city. The chain is renowned for its tasty breakfast sandwiches made with farm-fresh eggs. The Fancy gets top marks for its mash-up of enticing flavors and textures. Think a medium-fried egg, crispy bacon, melted cheddar cheese, creamy avocado, red onions, and house mayo on toasted multigrain bread.
Multiple locations
Michigan: Chicken Fried Chicken & Cheese Egg Sandwich at O.W.L. in Royal Oak
You've got to love a spot where you can grab a breakfast sandwich anytime the craving hits. O.W.L. is a 24-hour eatery that offers comforting Mexican-American bites. The Chicken Fried Chicken & Cheese Egg Sandwich will hit the spot anytime of day or night with its crispy chicken and runny egg on a sesame cemita roll with a tangy cheese spread.
(248) 808-6244
27302 Woodward Ave #0927, Royal Oak, MI 48067
Minnesota: Breakfast in Bombay at Egg on a Roll in multiple locations
If you like your breakfast sandwiches fluffy and flavorful, Egg on a Roll is your spot. The chain offers a variety of sandwiches featuring soufflé eggs on soft brioche buns. Each sandwich also gets a unique combination of toppings. Fans can't get enough of the Breakfast in Bombay, which features subtle spice with it's mix of chorizo, chili crisp, red onion, alfalfa sprouts, banana peppers, and garam masala spread.
Multiple locations
Mississippi: Cathead Chicken Biscuit at Big Bad Breakfast in Oxford
Created by James Beard award-winning chef John Currence, Big Bad Breakfast is all about hearty Southern breakfast dishes. It doesn't get more Southern than the Cathead Chicken Biscuit, served like an open-faced sandwich. It features a fluffy biscuit on the bottom and a piece of crispy fried chicken on top that's smothered in sausage gravy and sprinkled with cheddar cheese.
(662) 236-2666
719 N Lamar Blvd, Oxford, MS 38655
Missouri: The Combo at Songbird in St. Louis
Songbird takes comfort food classics and elevates them with locally sourced, sustainable ingredients and interesting flavor pairings. The "Combo" breakfast sandwich is one of the top sellers, thanks to its addictive mix of applewood smoked bacon, your choice of an over-hard or omelette-style egg, and aged white cheddar on sourdough toast. The sandwich also gets a drizzle of local honey and a sprinkle of sea salt.
(314) 781-4344
4476 Chouteau Ave, St. Louis, MO 63110
Montana: The Bapple at Feed Cafe in Bozeman
Set in a big red barn, Feed Cafe stays true to its image by using ingredients sourced from nearby farms. Swing by at breakfast and you'll find a variety of breakfast sandwiches on offer. The Bapple earns accolades for its great balance of salty sausage patty and bacon, sweet roasted apple, scrambled egg, sharp white cheddar, and harissa mayo on a house-made English muffin.
(406) 219-2630
1530 W Main St, Bozeman, MT 59715
Nebraska: All-day Egg & Cheese Sandwich at Kitchen Table in Omaha
When multiple reviewers say a particular breakfast sandwich is the best they've ever had, you know it has to be good. That's the case with the All-day Egg & Cheese from Kitchen Table in downtown Omaha. This crave-worthy sandwich features toasted brioche stuffed with bodega-style eggs, marinated tomatoes, and melted cheddar that gives a great gooey cheese pull.
(402) 933-2810
1415 Farnam St, Omaha, NE 68102
Nevada: Pork Belly Egg Drop at Buldogis in Las Vegas
Las Vegas buffets may be legendary, but if you're craving something different for breakfast, make your way to Buldogis. Reviewers rave about the Pork Belly Egg Dropp sandwich, which features slices of charred pork belly, soft scrambled eggs, and cheddar cheese in toasted garlic herb bread. The final touch is a few passes of sweet Sriracha mayo and a dusting of herbs.
(702) 570-7560
2291 S Fort Apache Rd #102, Las Vegas, NV 89117
New Hampshire: Bacon Me Crazy at Breakaway Cafe in Dover
Breakaway Cafe is all about house-roasted coffee and comforting breakfast eats. There are several breakfast sandwiches to choose from, but many say the Bacon Me Crazy is next-level elite. It features a classic combo of egg, bacon, and cheddar cheese, plus maple syrup for a touch of sweetness, tomato for freshness, and a New York-style bagel for a satisfying bite.
(603) 842-5325
478 Central Ave, Dover, NH 03820
New Jersey: Taylor Egg, Ham & Cheese at Pascarella Bros. Delicatessen in Chatham
A Taylor ham, egg, and cheese sandwich is the quintessential New Jersey breakfast, and Pascarella Bros. Delicatessen in Chatham consistently gets called out for having one of the best in the state. The hefty sandwich consists of a kaiser roll packed with layers of slightly charred Taylor ham (a.k.a., pork roll), fried egg, and gooey cheese. Salt, pepper, and ketchup tie it all together.
(973) 635-3354
34 Watchung Ave, Chatham, NJ 07928
New Mexico: Croque Madame at The Shop in Albuquerque
Located in Albuquerque's Nob Hill neighborhood, The Shop serves up vibrant dishes that straddle both sides of the border. Think Mexican-inspired tortas and chilaquiles alongside hashes and eggs bennies. For many, the Croque Madame is the star of the menu with its thick brioche bread topped with two eggs, ham, Gruyere cheese, cheddar Mornay, and bacon jam. It also comes with a side salad.
(505) 433-2795
2933 Monte Vista Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87106
New York: Green Eggs & Ham at Brancaccio's Food Shop in New York City
It's hard to overstate how much hype Brancaccio's Food Shop in Brooklyn gets. Foodies in the know head there for Italian-style sandwiches loaded with gourmet ingredients. Many will tell you that the Green Eggs & Ham breakfast sandwich is an absolute winner with its savory mix of pesto scrambled eggs, prosciutto cotto, and fontina cheese on a thick roll.
(718) 435-1997
3011 Fort Hamilton Pkwy, Brooklyn, NY 11218
North Carolina: Breakfast Torta at Laurel Market in Charlotte
Family-owned Laurel Market is a neighborhood deli and shop where you can pick up coffee, snacks, wine, and some seriously good breakfast sandwiches. The Breakfast Torta is a local favorite for its filling combination of eggs, dry-cured chorizo, Havarti cheese, scallions, and cilantro on a toasty ciabatta. It's takeout only and there's often a line, but many people say it's well worth the wait.
(704) 347-4989
114 Cherokee Rd, Charlotte, NC 28207
North Dakota: Kimchi Egg & Cheese at Moonrise Cafe in Fargo
Located in downtown Fargo, Moonrise Cafe is famous for its house-made pop tarts with flavors that change regularly. The savory breakfast dishes are also a big draw. Many diners are obsessed with the Kimchi Egg & Cheese sandwich for its fire flavors. It comes on a substantial house roll and includes a thick slab of egg, havarti cheese, and tangy kimchi sauce.
(701) 478-6626
111 Broadway N, Fargo, ND 58102
Ohio: Porter at Cackleberry in Cincinnati
Every weekend, hungry diners in Cincinnati line up at a tiny vintage trailer in a parking lot to get their hands on Cackleberry's divine breakfast sandwiches. There are just six options on the menu, each of which includes pasture-raised eggs with fun fillings on a soft brioche bun. The Porter is a fan favorite with Cincinnati goetta, soft tamagoyaki style eggs, Dijon microgreens, Muenster cheese, and mustard aioli.
731 E McMillan St, Cincinnati, OH 45206
Oklahoma: Sunrise B.L.T. at Harvey Bakery & Kitchen in Oklahoma City
Harvey Bakery & Kitchen is a popular Oklahoma City breakfast spot that serves freshly baked pastries and hearty breakfast dishes. There are eight breakfast sandwiches on the menu, but many locals will tell you the Sunrise B.L.T. is the one you want. It includes thick-cut bacon, a fried egg, shredded romaine lettuce, cheddar, and red pepper aioli on sourdough bread.
(405) 898-8811
301 NW 13th St Suite 100, Oklahoma City, OK 73103
Oregon: Twilight Tasty at Dawnbringer in Portland
Breakfast sandwiches are the entire focus at Dawnbringer, a Portland food cart that's open from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Friday to Monday. The Twilight Tasty is a top choice for its combo of bacon, sausage, eggs, cheddar, and chili mayo on a light and airy house-made English muffin. Be sure to get there early though because the sandwiches tend to sell out fast.
(503) 841-1678
3441 N Vancouver Ave Cart D, Portland, OR 97227
Pennsylvania: The Antonio at Gilda in Philadelphia
Gilda is famous for its Portuguese-inspired dishes like scratch-made pastéis de nata (Portuguese egg tarts), cream-filled donuts, and hot breakfast sandwiches. The signature sandwich is The Antonio, which many say is next-level spectacular. It features a house-made linguiça patty with a fried egg and melted Cooper sharp cheese on a Portuguese roll that's toasty on the outside and soft inside. Diners love the rich, savory flavors and the substantial portion size.
300 E Girard Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125
Rhode Island: The Hangover at Amy's Place in Providence
Like the name suggests, The Hangover breakfast sandwich at Amy's Place is the perfect breakfast dish to order if you're feeling rough after a big night out. It's hearty, flavorful, and gives a subtle kick of spice to wake you up. You get a little bit of everything, including egg, cheddar, bacon, spinach, sauteéd onions, guacamole, and hot sauce on bolo bread.
(401) 274-9966
214 Wickenden St, Providence, RI 02906
South Carolina: Hot Honey B.E.C. at Millers All Day in Charleston
The ambiance is buzzy at Millers All Day, a Charleston breakfast spot that's styled like an old-timey soda fountain. Breakfast dishes include baked goods, fork-and-knife plates like pancakes and waffles, and breakfast sammies. The Hot Honey B.E.C. has earned legions of fans for its sumptuous hot honey chicken with bacon, scrambled egg, cheddar cheese, and herb mayo on a soft brioche bun.
(843) 501-7342
120 King St, Charleston, SC 29401
South Dakota: Eggs Benedip at North End Bakery and Deli in Sioux Falls
North End Bakery and Deli is renowned for its breakfast sandwiches that feature bread baked fresh in-house daily. If you want to go all out with an absolute flavor bomb, the Eggs Benedip is the way to go. It consists of egg, cheese, prosciutto, and sauteéd Swiss chard on an English muffin with a side of creamy bearnaise sauce.
(605) 610-9210
421 N Phillips Ave Unit 105, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Tennessee: Playin Dirty at Egg Drip in Nashville
Egg Drip has been making waves on the Nashville food scene for its Korean-inspired egg sandwiches that feature fluffy eggs and fun fillings on Japanese milk toast. The Playin' Dirty is a glorious mess of a sandwich that many say is totally worth the extra napkins. It's piled high with soft eggs, spicy pork belly, cheese, shredded cabbage, okonomiyaki sauce, and spicy aioli.
(615) 685-5259
1024 Woodland St, Nashville, TN 37206 (food trailer behind Buds & Brews)
Texas: Bird Bird Bacon at Bird Bird Biscuit in Austin
Founded by two friends with a passion for chicken and biscuits, Bird Bird Biscuit offers up delectable Southern-style breakfast sandwiches. The fried chicken sandwiches get a lot of praise, but many say you shouldn't sleep on the Bird Bird Bacon. It features a winning combo of an over-medium egg, plenty of bacon, cheese, and bacon-infused chipotle mayo on a buttery house-made biscuit.
(512) 761-4922 & (512) 551-9820
2701 Manor Rd, Austin, TX 78722 & 1401 W Koenig Ln, Austin, TX 78756
Utah: Breakfast Sandwich at Central Ninth Market in Salt Lake City
Central Ninth Market is a mecca for foodies with its gourmet pantry items, fresh produce, and crave-worthy eats like pizzas and sandwiches. The Breakfast Sandwich is beloved by locals, particularly for its freshly baked focaccia bread. It comes with either a fried or scrambled egg, cheese, a creamy spread, and your choice of protein like bacon, Spam, sausage, or mortadella. You can also have it with veggies instead of meat.
161 W 900 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84101
Vermont: The Number 8 at The Cafe Hot in Burlington
"Hot coffee and killer food" is the motto at The Cafe Hot in Burlington, and many diners would agree that the food is indeed killer. Breakfast sandwiches make up the majority of the menu, and all of them are meat-free. You wouldn't know that from the Number 8 though with its crunchy chicken-fried egg. Pickled zucchini and tartar sauce add acidity and creaminess to help cut through the crispy batter on the egg.
(802) 881-9899
198 Main St, Burlington, VT 05401
Virginia: Breakfast Club Sandwich at Moore Street Cafe in Richmond
Sometimes, the best meals can be found in no-frills spots. That's the case at Moore Street Cafe in Richmond, where diners say the Breakfast Club Sandwich is simply superb. It comes with layers of fried egg, bacon, sausage, ham, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo, all of which is sandwiched between thick slices of Texas toast. Pair it with a mimosa pitcher and you're good to go.
804-359-5970
2904 W Moore St, Richmond, VA 23230
Washington: The Spanish Fly at Morsel in Seattle
Situated in Seattle's University District, Morsel is a cozy spot that serves fluffy homemade biscuits. You can have them plain, with fixings like honey butter or sausage gravy, or in sandwich form. The Spanish Fly breakfast sandwich is the most talked about for its sublime balance of flavors. It consists of a fried egg, prosciutto, Manchego cheese, and arugula with a creamy pepper aioli.
(206) 268-0154
5000 University Way NE, Suite D, Seattle, WA 98105
West Virginia: Classic at Commune in Virginia Beach
Farm-to-table fare is the focus at Commune, a community-oriented cafe in Virginia Beach. The freshness shines through in dishes like the Classic breakfast sandwich, which consistently gets great reviews. It comes with a sunny side up egg, baby greens, cheese, and your choice of breakfast sausage, bacon, or chicken sausage. All of that gets tucked into a pillowy brioche bun.
(757) 963-8985
501 Virginia Beach Blvd Suite B, Virginia Beach, VA 23451
Wisconsin: Marigold Breakfast Sandwich at Marigold Kitchen in Madison
Marigold Kitchen puts a modern twist on the classic B.E.C. with the Marigold Breakfast Sandwich. It starts with a puffy ciabatta roll that's layered with cheddar-spiked boursin, then topped with an over-hard egg, bacon, tomato, and green onions. On the side you can opt for potatoes or a field mix salad. You can also swap out the bacon for Impossible sausage.
(608) 220-9520
118 S Pinckney St, Madison, WI 53703
Wyoming: Egg Sandwich at Persephone Bakery in Jackson Hole
With two locations in the Jackson Hole Valley, Persephone Bakery makes it easy to get your hands on its much-lauded breakfast sandwiches. The Egg Sandwich only has a few ingredients, but each one brings loads of flavor to the equation. It's served on a fresh house-made croissant that's stuffed with eggs, Gruyère cheese, Dijon aioli, and your choice of ham, bacon, or heirloom tomatoes.
(307) 200-6708 (Jackson) & (307) 201-1944 (Westbank)
145 E Broadway Ave, Jackson, WY 83001 & 3445 N. Pines Way, Wilson, WY 83014
Methodology
With so many great breakfast sandwiches in every state, narrowing down the best was no easy task. To determine which sandwiches truly shine, we scoured through reviews on sites like Yelp, TripAdvisor, and Reddit. We looked for restaurants that got multiple mentions for having stellar breakfast sandwiches and earned review scores of at least 4.5 stars or above.
In terms of the sandwiches themselves, we looked for key characteristics like freshness (no store-bought frozen breakfast sandwiches), the quality of the ingredients, and expert execution. Of course, great flavor was paramount. In the end, these are the sandwiches that came the most highly recommended by diners.